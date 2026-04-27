The Learning Village Community, Inc

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The Learning Village Community, Inc

About this shop

The Learning Village Community, Inc's Shop

The Calm Corner Kit
$9

A practical, compassionate guide to creating a calm-down space at home. Includes de-escalation steps, sensory tool ideas, calm corner setup instructions, and reflection pages for parents.


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Our Day, Our Way: Daily Routine Planner
$8

Morning, afternoon, and bedtime routine planners designed for children with different abilities. Includes a weekly tracker and a step-by-step guide to building routines that actually work.


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Feelings in our Village
$10

An Emotion Exploration Workbook

Help your child identify and express their emotions with this gentle, illustrated workbook. Includes emotion vocabulary pages, body clues, daily check-ins, a feelings toolbox, and a feelings map.


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Creating Your Village at Home
$9

A Sensory-Friendly Home Guide

A room-by-room guide to creating a calmer, more supportive home environment for children with sensory needs. Includes a home audit checklist, transition tips, and a personalized action plan.


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A Caregivers Village
$12

A Support & Reflection Journal

A dedicated journal for the parents and caregivers who give everything every day. Includes burnout awareness, weekly reflections, monthly check-ins, affirmations, and a curated resource list.


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Complete Family Resource Bundle
$35

All 5 digital resources — The Calm Corner Kit, Daily Routine Planner, Emotion Workbook, Home Guide & Caregiver Journal

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!