The Learning Village Community, Inc's Shop

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A practical, compassionate guide to creating a calm-down space at home. Includes de-escalation steps, sensory tool ideas, calm corner setup instructions, and reflection pages for parents.
Morning, afternoon, and bedtime routine planners designed for children with different abilities. Includes a weekly tracker and a step-by-step guide to building routines that actually work.
An Emotion Exploration Workbook
Help your child identify and express their emotions with this gentle, illustrated workbook. Includes emotion vocabulary pages, body clues, daily check-ins, a feelings toolbox, and a feelings map.
A Sensory-Friendly Home Guide
A room-by-room guide to creating a calmer, more supportive home environment for children with sensory needs. Includes a home audit checklist, transition tips, and a personalized action plan.
A Support & Reflection Journal
A dedicated journal for the parents and caregivers who give everything every day. Includes burnout awareness, weekly reflections, monthly check-ins, affirmations, and a curated resource list.
All 5 digital resources — The Calm Corner Kit, Daily Routine Planner, Emotion Workbook, Home Guide & Caregiver Journal
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