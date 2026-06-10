Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc

Hosted by

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc

About this event

The Legacy & Leadership Gala

4800 Park Cir

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

General Admission
$75

Secure your $70 ticket today and join us on July 18, 2026, for an unforgettable evening celebrating 5 years of impact, leadership, and community excellence at the Legacy & Leadership Gala.

Promotional Blitz
$60
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Legacy & Leadership Gala Table Sponsor Special
$650

Limited-Time Promotional Rate

Secure a reserved table for your guests and support the Legacy & Leadership Gala while gaining recognition for your business or organization.

Benefits:

  • Reserved table with seating for 8 guests
  • Recognition in the official Gala Program
  • Sponsor recognition on the event website
  • Social media acknowledgment prior to the event
  • Opportunity to network with community leaders, professionals, and supporters

Investment:

$650 per Table (Seats 8 Guests)

Limited tables available. Reserve your table today to be part of an evening celebrating leadership, legacy, and community impact.

Positive Vibes Mentor Ticket with Valid ID
$37.50

This ticket is designed for mentors, board members, and staff of Positive Vibes with valid ID.

Add a donation for Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc

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