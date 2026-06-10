Limited-Time Promotional Rate

Secure a reserved table for your guests and support the Legacy & Leadership Gala while gaining recognition for your business or organization.

Benefits:

Reserved table with seating for 8 guests

Recognition in the official Gala Program

Sponsor recognition on the event website

Social media acknowledgment prior to the event

Opportunity to network with community leaders, professionals, and supporters

Investment:

$650 per Table (Seats 8 Guests)

Limited tables available. Reserve your table today to be part of an evening celebrating leadership, legacy, and community impact.