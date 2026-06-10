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About this event
Secure your $70 ticket today and join us on July 18, 2026, for an unforgettable evening celebrating 5 years of impact, leadership, and community excellence at the Legacy & Leadership Gala.
Limited-Time Promotional Rate
Secure a reserved table for your guests and support the Legacy & Leadership Gala while gaining recognition for your business or organization.
$650 per Table (Seats 8 Guests)
Limited tables available. Reserve your table today to be part of an evening celebrating leadership, legacy, and community impact.
This ticket is designed for mentors, board members, and staff of Positive Vibes with valid ID.
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