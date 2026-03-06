2026-2027 The Legacy Collective Community's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 30
Per Family
This Early Bird special waives the $25 admin fee for returning TLCC partners.
This plan is ideal for families with multiple children of various ages looking to connect with a community and make a positive impact by adding their supply of time, skills, resources, and support to strengthen the collective.
Plan Benefits:
Valid until July 10
Per Family
This plan is ideal for families with multiple children of various ages looking to connect with a community and make a positive impact by adding their supply of time, skills, resources, and support to strengthen the collective.
Plan Benefits:
Valid until July 31
Per Teen
This plan is ideal for families with teens who want meaningful connection and enrichment but may not have the capacity for full community involvement. Also well-suited for teens enrolled in public school or structured online homeschool programs seeking flexible engagement.
Plan Benefits:
Valid until July 9
Per Family + Per Semester
This plan is ideal for families who may not want to commit to a full year of participating with the community, have a busy schedule or new to homeschooling and specifically looking for class options for their children.
Plan Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!