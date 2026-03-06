The Legacy Collective Community

Offered by

The Legacy Collective Community

About the memberships

2026-2027 The Legacy Collective Community's Memberships

Available until Jun 30
Early Bird Returning Partner: Collective Partnership Plan
$200

Valid until June 30

Per Family

This Early Bird special waives the $25 admin fee for returning TLCC partners.


This plan is ideal for families with multiple children of various ages looking to connect with a community and make a positive impact by adding their supply of time, skills, resources, and support to strengthen the collective.


Plan Benefits:

  • Community Calendar Access
  • MMBC Participation
  • Support & Promotion for Family-Owned Businesses
  • Discount for Ticketed Community events
  • Discount for Legacy Pathways offerings
  • Access to Apply for The Legacy Scholarship
  • Community Days at The Legacy
  • Early Access to Registration of Legacy 9-week Semester Classes
  • Discount for Legacy 9-week Classes
Returning Partner: Collective Partnership Plan
$225

Valid until July 10

Per Family

This plan is ideal for families with multiple children of various ages looking to connect with a community and make a positive impact by adding their supply of time, skills, resources, and support to strengthen the collective.


Plan Benefits:

  • Community Calendar Access
  • MMBC Participation
  • Support & Promotion for Family-Owned Businesses
  • Discount for Ticketed Community events
  • Discount for Legacy Pathways offerings
  • Access to Apply for The Legacy Scholarship
  • Community Days at The Legacy
  • Early Access to Registration of Legacy 9-week Semester Classes
  • Discount for Legacy 9-week Classes
Teen Collective Plan
$145

Valid until July 31

Per Teen

This plan is ideal for families with teens who want meaningful connection and enrichment but may not have the capacity for full community involvement. Also well-suited for teens enrolled in public school or structured online homeschool programs seeking flexible engagement.


Plan Benefits:

  • Community Days: Book Club, Council & Assembly
  • Weekly Tuesday Study Meet-Ups
  • Service Learning Opportunities
  • Quarterly Social Meet-Ups (pay your way)
  • Event Tickets Included:
    • Teen Summer Send-Off
    • Teen New Year New Vibe Event
    • Teen Holiday Game Night
    • Teen End of Year Event
Legacy Participant
$150

Valid until July 9

Per Family + Per Semester

This plan is ideal for families who may not want to commit to a full year of participating with the community, have a busy schedule or new to homeschooling and specifically looking for class options for their children.


Plan Benefits:

  • Legacy Semester Class registration access 
  • Commitment 3 teamwork slots
  • No Collective Partnership upgrade option
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