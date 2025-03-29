The Legends Circle - 2025 Musical Memories Foundation Founding Membership
The Legends Circle
$20,000
Valid for one year
This Legends Circle exclusive membership provides VIP seating and a table for six at our first two events.
An opportunity to attend one musical memories program of your choice and see us in action.
An invitation to be a guest on or nominate a guest on our Serenade Souvenir podcast in which your senior receives a personalized musical gift on the show and a keepsake afterward.
An opportunity to "Sponsor Your Treasured Senior with a Legend" event in which our founder collaborates with you to customize a musical concert (60 minutes) featuring an exceptionally distinguished performer with professional musicians. She coordinates and delivers this event to your cherished senior. This may be a private event, some restrictions apply.
You'll receive a customized annual impact report showing how your contribution moved our mission forward and name recognition and a full-page feature in our annual board report.
In addition, you'll receive name recognition on our podcast, annual board report, website, and social media and a featured profile on our website.
