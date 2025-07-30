The Lemonade Stand - Support for The Chimaera Project

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Stan Lee gift bag of rare exclusive items (cannot be purchased anywhere): -1 red SL tshirt size M mens, 1 blue SL tshirt size M mens, 1 green SL tshirt size L mens, 1 black SL long sleeve size L mens, 1 camo tshirt size S womens, 1 bag whole bean SL Foundation coffee, 1 SL signed Deadpool comic, 1 Mighty 7 comic, 1 Avengers SDCC comic, 1 Iron Man 3 Regal Cinema comic, 1 Captain America SDCC comic, 1 Blood Red Dragon SDCC comic w/music chip, 1 Soldier Zero graphic novel, 1 SL SDCC SL paper figure, 1 SL SDCC Zombie litho, 1 Avengers double sided theater mini poster, 1 Hulk theater mini poster. Item images HERE.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for two for a sound bath at the Integratron in Landers - near Joshua Tree CA https://www.integratron.com/
Starting bid
3 Nights on Catalina Island! (Date Restrictions - see below)
Winners Choice:
• VRBO #507327 Hamilton Cove is a romantic getaway for a couple with ocean views with a pull-out sofa perfect for children. Comfortable master bedroom with a king mattress, single bathroom with two entrances. There is a workout room and a golf cart is included. 10-minute drive into town.
OR
• VRBO #478393 Bahia Vista sleeps six and has two bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Comfortable king in master suite, and twin beds in the other bedroom, both upstairs. Jacuzzi tub and shower for two. Includes a trundle downstairs (two twin beds) with half bath. In Avalon, 5-minute walk into town. https://www.vrbo.com/507327, https://www.vrbo.com/478393
Cleaning fee must be paid by guest ($160)
*May 30-August 31
*First three weeks of October
*December 30-January 2
Starting bid
Autographed photo of Killer Klown. Harrod Blank is known for his role of playing 7 Killer Klowns in the cult horror film “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”
Signed book - Art Car World by Harrod Blank. When Harrod Blank realized that his ’65 VW Beetle could be treated as a canvas, the result was his first Art Car, Oh My God! Painted in like a beach ball, (with a bumper of plastic fruit & rubber chickens, a chalkboard on back and a TV on the roof) the car became the catalyst for his remarkable career.
Starting bid
1hr consult with working Producer and Showrunner, John Glenn, to give advice on your TV series/film projects. He will read your script if you have one. As a respected storyteller, John gives great notes from a macro and micro point of view. With 70+ sales in his career, he has productive advice for developing projects toward success!
Starting bid
Apex Protection Project Wolf Hike for 1 (additional people can join by booking online)
Feeling their gentle energy, their true nature, connecting on a level you never thought possible… Only then can you begin to truly understand how beautiful these creatures are and how important it is we protect them. A world without the wolf would be an incredible tragedy.
Starting bid
Gotham Knights Batgirl Signed Funko Pop by America Young.
Starting bid
2 weekend passes to
Los Angeles Comic Con - Compliments of GeekFest Film Festivals.
September 26-28, 2025, Los Angeles Convention Center. Passes must be claimed/purchased by
Sept 15th.
Starting bid
All Access Passes to
25th Annual FirstGlance
Los Angeles Film Festival.
Auction winner will receive a pair of All Access Passes, so they and a guest can enjoy a weekend of indie films, presented by FirstGlance Film Festivals at the Laemmle Noho7- Festival is scheduled for November 13-16 2025.
All Access Pass Holders get a limited-edition lanyard, first seating and access to all screenings, parties and red carpet events.
Starting bid
Pair #2
All Access Passes to
25th Annual FirstGlance
Los Angeles Film Festival.
Auction winner will receive a pair of All Access Passes, so they and a guest can enjoy a weekend of indie films, presented by FirstGlance Film Festivals at the Laemmle Noho7- Festival is scheduled for November 13-16 2025.
All Access Pass Holders get a limited-edition lanyard, first seating and access to all screenings, parties and red carpet events.
Starting bid
Complimentary VIP Passes to the 29th Annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia. Auction winner will receive a pair of All Access Passes, so they and a guest can enjoy a weekend of indie films, presented by FirstGlance Film Festivals at the PFS Bourse- Festival is scheduled for May 8-10 2026. All Access Pass Holders get a limited edition lanyard, first seating and access to all screenings, parties and red carpet events.
Starting bid
Pair #2 Philly
Complimentary VIP Passes to the 29th Annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia. Auction winner will receive a pair of All Access Passes, so they and a guest can enjoy a weekend of indie films, presented by FirstGlance Film Festivals at the PFS Bourse- Festival is scheduled for May 8-10 2026. All Access Pass Holders get a limited edition lanyard, first seating and access to all screenings, parties and red carpet events.
Starting bid
Jamie Lou - Editorial review on the first 50 pages of a manuscript or screenplay ($1k value) and writing guides (story theme tool, book proposal formula, etc).
*Expiration 6 months after winning bid.
Jamie Lou is an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter, director, editor, and producer. Book Coach, Ghostwriter, Screenwriter, Storyteller.
Starting bid
Support The Chimaera Project programs and help champion women and nonbinary creatives with a donation today.
Starting bid
Date Night by The Chimaera Project’s Co-founder, Cheryl Bookout, original one-of-a-kind painting, 12" x 12" x 2" Acrylic on Wood Panel.
Frogs are considered an ecological indicator which inspired Cheryl to create a body of work consisting of 15 pieces of which this is one of.
Starting bid
Motion capture Shoot/Workshop (5K value) - A one day mocap shoot on Mocap School Hollywood's stage. Environments and characters will be provided with BTS and reference video of the shoot. You can choose your own adventure! Wanna do a scene on Mars? Or on a battlefield? You will get suited up and markered up and then we'll put you and your digital skeleton into the "Matrix".
Mocap School of Hollywood https://www.mocapschoolhollywood.com/
LEARN TO ACT IN VIDEO GAMES & CGI MOVIES/TELEVISION
Based on studio availability
Starting bid
A 5-week master class (weekends) that will teach you everything you need to learn to perform in video games/movies/TV and provide you with your very own personalized mocap reel and VO reel. Hands on instruction and direction from some of the most sought-after performance capture directors and casting directors in the industry (America Young and JB Blanc). Learn from Ari Loeb, the casting director and consultant for Fear the Walking Dead and the Zombieland franchise. You will be put in the mocap suit and have 2 weekends of performance capture...an actual real shoot on a professional stage inside of the Mocap School of Hollywood!
Mocap School of Hollywood https://www.mocapschoolhollywood.com/
LEARN TO ACT IN VIDEO GAMES & CGI MOVIES/TELEVISION
Based on studio availability
Starting bid
Greg Chun - (2) Squid Game Funko Pops, (2) Muzan Demon Slayer Funko Pops - Signed. Funko pops with well-known quotes from the characters they represent. Greg Chun is the voice actor of Seong Gi-hun, the main protagonist of the Korean survival drama Squid Game.
Starting bid
This photographic image of a beautiful Canang Sari (Bali) is printed to canvas. Photographer Lisa Catara. $150 value.
Starting bid
One-Hour Zoom Strategy Session: Crowd Equity Fundraising for Independent Creators with filmmaker Tyrrell Shaffner. Expiers 3 months after auction closes. Curious about raising money through crowd equity but don’t know where to start? Award-winning filmmaker Tyrrell Shaffner raised $450,000 on Wefunder to fund her debut feature Katie’s Mom—and in this one-hour strategy session, she’ll walk you through the nuts and bolts of how she did it and how you might, too.
Topics covered include:
– How to decide if crowd equity is right for your project
– Building early momentum and investor trust
– Campaign structure, tone, and content
– Legal and compliance basics
– Platform comparisons (with a focus on Wefunder)
– Realistic fundraising goals and timelines
Whether you're just starting to explore this model or actively preparing to launch, you'll leave the session with actionable next steps and a clearer sense of how to harness crowd equity to finance your creative work.
Starting bid
Donated by Marieve Herrington - Suite of exclusive Big City Greens posters across the seasons not available for purchase, including Spacecation movie poster signed by the cast.
Starting bid
Custom Sword : Espíritu del Mar y la Tierra” – One-of-a-Kind Art Sword
Crafted by an indigenous artist from Jalisco, Mexico, this extraordinary display piece is a one-of-a-kind fusion of natural materials, ancestral symbolism, and artistic vision. Created in or before 2011 and purchased directly from the artist, the piece is entirely handmade using materials sourced from the local land and sea. The blade is formed from a marlin tusk, also known as a swordfish nose, offering a striking nod to oceanic power. The handle is wrapped in local snakeskin and sculpted clay, adorned with a remarkable collection of sacred and symbolic elements: a polished obsidian arrowhead, natural quartz, black onyx, an iguana claw, and a parrot feather — all organically integrated into the piece with reverence and intention. Measuring just over 2 feet in total length, this artwork is intended purely for display, not for use as a weapon. It is being offered in its original, untouched condition as received from the artist and does not include a display stand. An evocative piece that bridges land and sea, strength and spirit — this is more than a sword; it is a story carved by hand, waiting to continue in the hands of a new collector. ($500 value)
Starting bid
Going to the Olympics by Frank Romero which served as the basis for his iconic mural overlooking the Hollywood Freeway, portrays families traveling from throughout Los Angeles to watch the 1984 Olympic Games, which took place in venues throughout Southern California. The painting is a tribute to L.A.’s car culture and was part of a set of murals commissioned for the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee. Romero painted the mural on the north side of the Hollywood Freeway (101) North between Alameda and San Pedro Streets by using a broom instead of a brush to accomplish the broad strokes that characterize it. "Going to the Olympics"
Digital Pigment Print on
Fine Art Paper
Image size 6”h x 26"w
Paper Size 12”h x 32”w
Limited Edition of 30
Patricia Correia Publishing
Starting bid
Curated visit for four people to the Magic Castle- the exclusive private clubhouse for members of The Academy of Magical Arts. Be the guest of member magician and filmmaker, Susan Dynner, for a personally guided evening of the best shows and personal introductions to the magicians and other wondrous characters of the castle. As member guests, you are not obligated to dine at the restaurant- but you can if you'd like to. Food, drinks and valet not included. It will be a night to remember! https://www.magiccastle.com/visiting/
Starting bid
Purple Artichokes 18x24 painting by Karen K. Lewis (value $1,500). Lewis is primarily a studio painter who works in oils, sometimes on a large scale. But, upon moving to Ojai in 1990, she fell in love with the landscape and joined the throng of local plein air painters. She now divides her time between plein air painting, studio painting and printmaking.
Starting bid
Sigma America - Sigma Cine High Speed Primes Lens Set for Weeklong Rental (7 days - value $2,500 rental). A cinema lens set of 14 lenses (can mix and match to include Sigma Cine Zoom lenses and Sigma Classic Lenses) - 50K value of actual lenses.
COI (Certificate of Insurance) must be provided at time of lens rental loan.
Starting bid
Stunt Performer or Coordinator Consulting: A two-hour consulting session, either in person or via Zoom to either a performer about how to progress in their skills and training, or a young coordinator who needs help with budget breakdowns, design, or previz.
Thom Williams of RE:Action Stunts is an EMMY Award Nominated Stunt Coordinator, Director and Performer with a career spanning 25 years and over 300 professional credits in Film, Television, Commercials and Video Games.
Starting bid
Art Camp 504: Fall Semester After School
Art Camp 504 is a non profit organization serving students from infancy through 17, located in New Orleans, LA.
This certificate is applicable for any Art Camp 504 after school class, Fall Semester 2025.
Unleash your creativity this fall! Join us for hands-on after school classes where young artists explore drawing, painting, sculpture, storytelling and more. Our small group classes and inspiring environment help students build skills, express themselves and make new friends. All supplies provided—just bring your imagination!
Visual Art - Film Club - Dungeons & Dragons - Imagination Nation - Family Music - Improv - Tween & Teen Night
Sept–Dec at the Tigermen Den, 3113 Royal St, New Orleans LA
D&D at Go 4 Games, Z’otz, Mojo
Classes meet weekly for 90 minutes
Starting bid
Limited Edition - Framed photo of Bob Barker and Adam Sandler - official action still from Happy Gilmore.
Starting bid
Collectible Vintage Handmade Mike Makras Hobbit Lord of the Rings Bilbo Baggins & Frodo 8" Clay Statues from 1978. ($300-$800 value)
Starting bid
Intro to Audiobook Narration - One hour session with veteran Audiobook Narrator Allyson Ryan on how to get started in Audiobook Narration.
Good for one year from closing date of auction.
Starting bid
Single Reiki Healing Session with Charlie Parrish via Zoom. A Reiki healing session involves a practitioner channeling energy to promote relaxation and healing.
Starting bid
A one-hour Consultation/Coaching session via Zoom for overcoming fear with Charlie Parrish.
Starting bid
A signed copy of "Start to Get Smart With Your Money" by Dove Meir plus a one- hour virtual session to address and personal concerns and education. This is not (and cannot be) advisory in any way. Strictly educational.
Starting bid
Gorgeous Moissanite Jewelry - stud earrings and solitaire gem necklace. Lab created - sustainable environmentally friendly alternative to mined diamonds. Moissanite offers affordability, brilliance, durability - eco-friendly choice. Certificate of Authenticity included.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Accountability, Apologies, & Healing with Chels Morgan. This is a one-hour lecture on the power of accountability in how we show up in community and for ourselves. How to make an impact with an apology and make strides towards healing rather than sitting in spaces that no longer serve us. This lecture is with Chels Morgan, Intimacy Professionals Education Collective’s Director of Accessibility and expert in cultural competency.
Ipecintimacy.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
Estate Planning Services by Attorney with Over 25 Years of Experience. Services Include, initial consultation to discuss estate plan for either married person or couple; Preparation of Revocable Trust, Will(s), Durable Power(s) of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directive(s); and other supporting estate planning documents. Services do not include courier charges or recording fees for deeds. ($3,500-$4,500 value). Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Lawyer – Law Office of Tracy J. Roberts
Starting bid
Item 1: Heart-Shaped Gold Moissanite Earrings
Add a bold touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with these stunning heart-shaped earrings. Crafted in a rich gold tone, each earring features a beautifully textured heart design accented with rows of sparkling Moissanite gemstones. The raised gold bead detailing adds dimension and luxury, while the diagonal bands of glittering stones ensure eye-catching brilliance from every angle. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, these earrings make a romantic and radiant statement.
Item 2: Modern Gold Moissanite Huggie Earrings
These modern and sleek huggie-style earrings are perfect for lovers of contemporary jewelry. The gold-tone rectangular design is accented with Moissanite stones set in square bezels, offering a refined sparkle that enhances their geometric elegance. Ideal for everyday sophistication or minimalist glamour, these earrings are both versatile and timeless.
Starting bid
True Victorian roll top desk from the 1880-1890 era. Heavy oak, great patina that screams "true antique, I'm pretty old." This old piece needs just a little work on the back end that a weekend hobbyist can do. It was found in a thrift shop about 10 years ago. A great conversation piece.
Starting bid
#1
Annual MZed subscription
Starting bid
#2
Annual MZed subscription
Starting bid
#3
Annual MZed subscription
