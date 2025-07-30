The Lemonade Stand - Support for The Chimaera Project

3 Nights on Catalina Island! (Date Restrictions - see below)

Winners Choice:

• VRBO #507327 Hamilton Cove is a romantic getaway for a couple with ocean views with a pull-out sofa perfect for children. Comfortable master bedroom with a king mattress, single bathroom with two entrances. There is a workout room and a golf cart is included. 10-minute drive into town.

OR

• VRBO #478393 Bahia Vista sleeps six and has two bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Comfortable king in master suite, and twin beds in the other bedroom, both upstairs. Jacuzzi tub and shower for two. Includes a trundle downstairs (two twin beds) with half bath. In Avalon, 5-minute walk into town. https://www.vrbo.com/507327, https://www.vrbo.com/478393

Cleaning fee must be paid by guest ($160)

BLACKOUT DATES:

*May 30-August 31

*First three weeks of October

*December 30-January 2