The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Silent Auction
Golf Package
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 rounds of golf at three area golf courses.
Sunset Hills, Edwardsville- foursome
St. Louis Country Club - threesome with member on an agreed upon date. Expires 12/31/2025
Annbriar, Waterloo- foursome
Gift basket includes Callaway cart cooler, tees, package of Callaway golf balls.
Enjoy 3 rounds of golf at three area golf courses.
Sunset Hills, Edwardsville- foursome
St. Louis Country Club - threesome with member on an agreed upon date. Expires 12/31/2025
Annbriar, Waterloo- foursome
Gift basket includes Callaway cart cooler, tees, package of Callaway golf balls.
Nothing Bundt Cake - Coupons for 12 months of cake
$200
Starting bid
Receive a coupon book for Nothing Bundt Cake redeemable at the Edwardsville or Fairview Heights, IL locations. Each month has a different offer for the winner.
Receive a coupon book for Nothing Bundt Cake redeemable at the Edwardsville or Fairview Heights, IL locations. Each month has a different offer for the winner.
2 St. Louis Blues Tickets 3/20/2025 vs Vancouver Canucks
$100
Starting bid
Two tickets to the St. Louis Blues game March 20, 2025 vs. the Vancouver Canucks. Section 118, Row T, Seats 13-14.
Two tickets to the St. Louis Blues game March 20, 2025 vs. the Vancouver Canucks. Section 118, Row T, Seats 13-14.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!