Hosted by

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

About this event

Sales closed

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Silent Auction

Golf Package item
Golf Package
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 rounds of golf at three area golf courses. Sunset Hills, Edwardsville- foursome St. Louis Country Club - threesome with member on an agreed upon date. Expires 12/31/2025 Annbriar, Waterloo- foursome Gift basket includes Callaway cart cooler, tees, package of Callaway golf balls.
Nothing Bundt Cake - Coupons for 12 months of cake item
Nothing Bundt Cake - Coupons for 12 months of cake
$200

Starting bid

Receive a coupon book for Nothing Bundt Cake redeemable at the Edwardsville or Fairview Heights, IL locations. Each month has a different offer for the winner.
2 St. Louis Blues Tickets 3/20/2025 vs Vancouver Canucks item
2 St. Louis Blues Tickets 3/20/2025 vs Vancouver Canucks
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to the St. Louis Blues game March 20, 2025 vs. the Vancouver Canucks. Section 118, Row T, Seats 13-14.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!