2025 Lexington Open Shop

Maker’s Mark has generously donated 12 limited edition bottles to commemorate The Lexington Open’s 30th Anniversary this year. Purchase a bottle signed by Maker’s Mark Master Distiller Blake Layfield.
All proceeds benefit The Lexington Challenger Tennis Charity, a 501c3 charitable organization benefitting Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10.
Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped!
