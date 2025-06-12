2025 Lexington Open Shop

2025 Lexington Open 30 Year Anniversary Maker's Mark Bottle item
2025 Lexington Open 30 Year Anniversary Maker's Mark Bottle
$250

Maker’s Mark has generously donated 12 limited edition bottles to commemorate The Lexington Open’s 30th Anniversary this year. Purchase a bottle signed by Maker’s Mark Master Distiller Blake Layfield.

All proceeds benefit The Lexington Challenger Tennis Charity, a 501c3 charitable organization benefitting Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.


You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10. 


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped! 


Polo item
Polo item
Polo
$25

You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10.


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped!

White Cotton Hat item
White Cotton Hat
$25

You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10. 


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped! 


Blue Athletic Hat item
Blue Athletic Hat
$25

You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10. 


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped! 

Long Sleeve 1/4 zip item
Long Sleeve 1/4 zip
$35

You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10. 


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped! 

White Visor item
White Visor
$15

You can pick up your merchandise at a future date either at the tournament, at The Tennis Store of Lexington or we can ship it to you for $10. 


Please email [email protected] if you want your order shipped! 

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing