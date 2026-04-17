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UnXeptable -Saving Israeli Democracy

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🇮🇱✊ The Liberal-Democratic Torch Lighting Ceremony for Israel’s Independence Day 2026

RSVP & Donate to Cover Event Costs (U.S Tax deductible)
$100

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider making a donation to help the organizers cover the costs of producing this important event.

RSVP & Donate to Cover Event Costs (U.S Tax deductible)
$36

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider making a donation to help the organizers cover the costs of producing this important event.

RSVP Free
Free

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.

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