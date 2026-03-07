South Carolina Federation of Republican Women

Hosted by

South Carolina Federation of Republican Women

About this event

The Liberty Ball Sponsorship Opportunities

212 Broad St

Camden, SC 29020, USA

“Swamp Fox” Francis Marion
$5,000

8 Tickets to the Liberty Ball
2 Tickets to the Regents Revolutionary Reception
Name Announced during the Liberty Ball
Name prominently printed in the Liberty Ball Program

"Fighting Gamecock" Thomas Sumter
$2,500

6 Tickets to the Liberty Ball
2 Tickets to the Regents Revolutionary Reception
Name Announced during the Liberty Ball
Name printed in the Liberty Ball Program

Skyagunsta, "Wizard Owl" Andrew Pickens
$1,000

4 Tickets to the Liberty Ball
Name Announced during the Liberty Ball
Name printed in the Liberty Ball Program

Declaration Signer, Arthur Middleton
$500

2 Tickets to the Liberty Ball
Name printed in the Liberty Ball Program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!