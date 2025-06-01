The Life of Lulu - WCC Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
A heartwarming story to help kids with BIG feelings
A soft and cuddly plush that brings Lulu to life to comfort big emotions
Perfect for Storytime bonding & cuddles!
Includes autograph from author Debra “Gigi” Wertz
Includes Autographed Book + Plush with Lulu’s official hoof print inside the book!
All of the above, plus a personalized, handwritten note from Gigi Wertz!
Lulu VIP Pack + Website & Social Media recognition
Includes the VIP Pack plus a Gift-a-book donation in your name + Website & Social Media recognition
Help us make sure every child has access to emotional wellness tools.
Donate a copy of The Life of Lulu to a local child who wouldn’t otherwise receive one.
We'll handle delivery — you provide the love. 💙
💖 This is a pay-it-forward donation — no items shipped to you, but BIG love shared.
Extend the story with 4 engaging lesson plans for home or classroom use.
These downloadable PDFs reinforce the emotional skills from The Life of Lulu and make learning fun, memorable, and practical.
🧠 Great for parents, teachers, and caregivers.
💡 Available as an add-on to any donation tier.
By purchasing or downloading this resource, you are granted a limited license for single classroom or individual family use only. Duplication, distribution, or use of this resource by multiple teachers, an entire school, or for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.
Reproducing, copying, posting online, or reselling any part of this resource in any form—digital or physical—violates the U.S. Copyright Act and is subject to legal action.
All content is the intellectual property of Love from Lulu – Debbie Wertz and is protected by copyright ©.
Thank you for respecting the work and effort put into creating this resource.
Please select if you would like your item(s) shipped. If you would prefer local pickup, contact us at: [email protected] to make arrangements.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!