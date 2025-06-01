The Life of Lulu - WCC Fundraiser

Extend the story with 4 engaging lesson plans for home or classroom use.

These downloadable PDFs reinforce the emotional skills from The Life of Lulu and make learning fun, memorable, and practical.

🧠 Great for parents, teachers, and caregivers.

💡 Available as an add-on to any donation tier.





By purchasing or downloading this resource, you are granted a limited license for single classroom or individual family use only. Duplication, distribution, or use of this resource by multiple teachers, an entire school, or for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.





Reproducing, copying, posting online, or reselling any part of this resource in any form—digital or physical—violates the U.S. Copyright Act and is subject to legal action.





All content is the intellectual property of Love from Lulu – Debbie Wertz and is protected by copyright ©.





Thank you for respecting the work and effort put into creating this resource.



