The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust's Save Da Date

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About this raffle
Save Da Date is a family-strengthening initiative designed to help married couples with children intentionally make time for one another. Through a community drawing, selected couples will receive a dinner-for-two gift card and a child care gift card so they can enjoy a meaningful date night with the peace of mind to focus on one another.
Prize Includes
· A gift card for dinner for two at a local Bronx establishment.
· A gift card to help cover child care while the couple enjoys their date.
Participants must agree that the child care must be arranged a minimum of 48 hours prior to date
$
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