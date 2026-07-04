A red superhero cape billows behind the words "SAVE" in black graffiti lettering, with "DA DATE" in blue and pink graffiti below, all set against a white background with splatters of yellow and pink paint.
The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust

Hosted by

The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust

About this raffle

The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust's Save Da Date

Two Da Rescue
Pay what you can

Save Da Date is a family-strengthening initiative designed to help married couples with children intentionally make time for one another. Through a community drawing, selected couples will receive a dinner-for-two gift card and a child care gift card so they can enjoy a meaningful date night with the peace of mind to focus on one another.

Prize Includes

·       A gift card for dinner for two at a local Bronx establishment.

·       A gift card to help cover child care while the couple enjoys their date.

Participants must agree that the child care must be arranged a minimum of 48 hours prior to date

Add a donation for The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust

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