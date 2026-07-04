The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust's Save Da Date

Save Da Date is a family-strengthening initiative designed to help married couples with children intentionally make time for one another. Through a community drawing, selected couples will receive a dinner-for-two gift card and a child care gift card so they can enjoy a meaningful date night with the peace of mind to focus on one another.

Prize Includes

· A gift card for dinner for two at a local Bronx establishment.

· A gift card to help cover child care while the couple enjoys their date.

Participants must agree that the child care must be arranged a minimum of 48 hours prior to date