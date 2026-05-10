Passaic County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Hosted by

Passaic County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

About this event

The Links Late Summer Glow: 3rd Annual Gala

728 Rifle Camp Rd

Woodland Park, NJ 07424, USA

Early Bird Admission
$185
Available until Jun 30

Early Bird ticket will be sold from May 17, 2026 through June 30, 2026. Please don't wait to purchase your tickets at this rate, as they will sell out quickly.

General Admission Ticket
$200

Tickets purchased on July 1, 2026 through August 16, 2026 will be accepted for the General Admission Ticket price.

Diamond Level Sponsor
$1,250

Diamond Level Sponsors will receive two (2) Brunch - Logo on the display screens.

Emerald Level Sponsor
$2,500

Emerald Level Sponsors will receive four (4) Brunch Tickets – Logo on Step & Repeat and Display Screens.

White Rose Level Sponsor
$5,000

White Rose Level Sponsors will receive Six (6) Brunch Tickets – Logo Displayed on Step and Repeat and Screens. Printed recognition in the event program and Included in Press Release.

Table Sponsorship
$1,850
Available until Jun 30

Tables can be sponsored at a rate of $1850.00 during the Early Bird phase between the dates of May 17, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

Table Sponsorship
$2,000

Tables can be sponsored at a rate of $2000.00 during the General Admission phase between the dates of July 1, 2026, through August 16, 2026.

Add a donation for Passaic County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!