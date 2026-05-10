The Links Late Summer Glow: 3rd Annual Gala

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About this event
Early Bird ticket will be sold from May 17, 2026 through June 30, 2026. Please don't wait to purchase your tickets at this rate, as they will sell out quickly.
Tickets purchased on July 1, 2026 through August 16, 2026 will be accepted for the General Admission Ticket price.
Diamond Level Sponsors will receive two (2) Brunch - Logo on the display screens.
Emerald Level Sponsors will receive four (4) Brunch Tickets – Logo on Step & Repeat and Display Screens.
White Rose Level Sponsors will receive Six (6) Brunch Tickets – Logo Displayed on Step and Repeat and Screens. Printed recognition in the event program and Included in Press Release.
Tables can be sponsored at a rate of $1850.00 during the Early Bird phase between the dates of May 17, 2026 through June 30, 2026.
Tables can be sponsored at a rate of $2000.00 during the General Admission phase between the dates of July 1, 2026, through August 16, 2026.
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