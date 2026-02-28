The Links on the Bay Food Purchase

About this shop
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich on potato roll with lettuce & tomato, Maryland Corn on the cob & Southern-style Green Beans (no pork).
Barbeque Chicken (either wing & breast or thigh & leg), Egg Potato Salad, and Southern-style Green Beans (no pork).
Smokehouse Pit Beef with lettuce bib & tomato on potato roll, Italian pasta, & Southern-style green beans (no pork).
Vegetarian (not vegan) Option
Veggie Wrap, Italian pasta, and Egg Potato Salad
$
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