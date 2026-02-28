The Annapolis (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Offered by

The Annapolis (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

About this shop

The Links on the Bay Food Purchase

Option 1
$30

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich on potato roll with lettuce & tomato, Maryland Corn on the cob & Southern-style Green Beans (no pork).

Option 2
$30

Barbeque Chicken (either wing & breast or thigh & leg), Egg Potato Salad, and Southern-style Green Beans (no pork).

Option 3
$30

Smokehouse Pit Beef with lettuce bib & tomato on potato roll, Italian pasta, & Southern-style green beans (no pork).

Vegetable Wrap
$30

Vegetarian (not vegan) Option

Veggie Wrap, Italian pasta, and Egg Potato Salad

Add a donation for The Annapolis (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!