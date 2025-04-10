Rollan Melton Elementary School Parent Faculty Association
The Lion King, Jr. - Program Sponsors & Family Shoutouts
Program Sponsor - Business Card Size
$50
Your business logo will be printed (Business card size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your logo to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
Program Sponsor - Quarter Page
$75
Your business logo will be printed (Quarter page size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your logo to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
Program Sponsor - Half Page
$150
Your business logo will be printed (Half page size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your logo to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
Program Sponsor - Full Page
$250
Your business logo will be printed (Full page size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your logo to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
Family Shout Out - Business Card Size
$30
1 photo and a personalized message (50 character maximum) will be printed (Business card size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your photo and message to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
Family Shout Out - Quarter Page
$60
2 photos and a personalized message (75 character maximum) will be printed (Quarter page size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your photos and message to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.
