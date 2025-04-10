The Lion King, Jr. - Program Sponsors & Family Shoutouts

1 photo and a personalized message (50 character maximum) will be printed (Business card size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your photo and message to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.

1 photo and a personalized message (50 character maximum) will be printed (Business card size) in the show programs distributed all 4 performance nights. Please upload your photo and message to the Google folder sent in your email confirmation. Due by May 1st.

More details...