Legacy Academy Of Delaware Inc

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Legacy Academy Of Delaware Inc

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"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" Sponsorships

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$500
  • Full-page ad in the program booklet
  • Recognition during program
  • Two reserved seats
Blue Sponsor item
Blue Sponsor
$250
  • Half-page ad in the program booklet
  • Recognition during program
  • Two reserved seats
Green Sponsor item
Green Sponsor
$100
  • Quarter-page ad in the program booklet
  • Recognition during program
  • Two reserved seats
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