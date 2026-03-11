"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" Sponsorships
- Full-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
- Full-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
- Half-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
- Half-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
- Quarter-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
- Quarter-page ad in the program booklet
- Recognition during program
- Two reserved seats
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