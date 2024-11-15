The Lions Helen Keller Centennial Celebration: "A Century of Service and Vision"

Our Complete Access Registration offers an all-inclusive experience for attendees, providing everything you need to make the most of your visit. For a discounted rate, you will receive:
-General Admission Ticket to the Centennial Celebration,
-A Complimentary Ticket to the Birthplace of Helen Keller, redeemable for a tour of Ivy Green, Helen Keller’s childhood home and grounds.
-A Delicious Lunch to enjoy during the event
-Reserved Seating for the Miracle Worker Play, bringing Helen Keller’s inspiring story to life on stage
This exclusive registration package offers convenience, value, and a memorable experience, all at a special discounted rate. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy everything the event has to offer!
Complete Access Registration After Early BIRD Registration will be $80.
Centennial Celebration General Admission
$35
The General Admission Registration provides access to the event, allowing you to enjoy the day's activities. This registration includes:
General Admission to the event
A Complimentary Ticket to the Birthplace of Helen Keller, redeemable for a tour of Ivy Green, the historic home and grounds where Helen Keller was born.
Please note, this registration does not include lunch, reserved seating for the Miracle Worker Play, or other exclusive offerings available with the Complete Access Registration.
Miracle Worker Play (RESERVED SEATING)
$20
Playwright William Gibson’s epic drama The Miracle Worker is performed on the grounds of Ivy Green each year on weekends from early June through mid July.
Celebrating more than 60 years of outdoor performances at the birthplace of “America’s First Lady of Courage,” the play carries the audience through Helen’s illness, the tribulations of her condition, Anne Sullivan’s arrival and then the miraculous breakthrough of the young Helen Keller at the guidance of her teacher, “The Miracle Worker”, with authentic costumes and sets and professional acting.
The show is produced by the Helen Keller Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization and directed by Caroline Self.
Miracle Worker Play GENERAL ADMISSION (Bleacher Seats)
$15
Playwright William Gibson’s epic drama The Miracle Worker is performed on the grounds of Ivy Green each year on weekends from early June through mid July.
Celebrating more than 60 years of outdoor performances at the birthplace of “America’s First Lady of Courage,” the play carries the audience through Helen’s illness, the tribulations of her condition, Anne Sullivan’s arrival and then the miraculous breakthrough of the young Helen Keller at the guidance of her teacher, “The Miracle Worker”, with authentic costumes and sets and professional acting.
The show is produced by the Helen Keller Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization and directed by Caroline Self.
Lunch
$15
Lunch will consist of either a ham or turkey sandwich, unless a vegetarian option is selected. Each box lunch includes chips, a cookie, and a drink. Please note, lunch is included with Complete Access Registration. Lunch is not included with General Admission.
Add a donation for Lions Helen Keller Memorial
$
