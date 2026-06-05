The Lion’s Line Up 2026–2027 Business Ad

About this event
A great option for highlighting your business with a logo, contact information, and promotional message.
Size: 4.25” x 5.5”
Get more visibility with additional space for photos, branding, promotions, or a larger message to fans and local families.
Size: 8.5” x 5.5”
Maximum visibility for your business with a full-page advertisement in The Lion’s Line Up, seen by families and fans all season long.
Size: 8.5” x 11”
Make a bold impact with a premium two-page advertisement for maximum exposure. Perfect for larger businesses or community partners wanting standout visibility.
Premium placement with high visibility near the front of the program.
Premium placement with strong visibility near the end of the program.
One of the most sought-after placements for maximum exposure all season long.
A premium two-page center feature with top visibility and impact.
$
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