GHS Cheer Parent Association

Hosted by

GHS Cheer Parent Association

About this event

The Lion’s Line Up 2026–2027 Business Ad

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$100

A great option for highlighting your business with a logo, contact information, and promotional message.
Size: 4.25” x 5.5”

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$150

Get more visibility with additional space for photos, branding, promotions, or a larger message to fans and local families.
Size: 8.5” x 5.5”

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$200

Maximum visibility for your business with a full-page advertisement in The Lion’s Line Up, seen by families and fans all season long.
Size: 8.5” x 11”

Double Page Spread item
Double Page Spread
$400

Make a bold impact with a premium two-page advertisement for maximum exposure. Perfect for larger businesses or community partners wanting standout visibility.

Inside Front Cover item
Inside Front Cover
$600

Premium placement with high visibility near the front of the program.

Inside Back Cover item
Inside Back Cover
$600

Premium placement with strong visibility near the end of the program.

Back Cover item
Back Cover
$1,000

One of the most sought-after placements for maximum exposure all season long.

Center Spread item
Center Spread
$1,000

A premium two-page center feature with top visibility and impact.

Add a donation for GHS Cheer Parent Association

$

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