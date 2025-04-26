The Little Theatre 2025-26 Corporate Sponsorship

Show your support for the arts and highlight your business as a premier partner of TLT. 64 PRIME tickets for the season (16 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. Full-page sponsor appreciation space in season programs. Logo on TV and ads for the show of your choice. Social media collaboration on the show of your choice. Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.

Show your support for the arts and highlight your business as a premier partner of TLT. 64 PRIME tickets for the season (16 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. Full-page sponsor appreciation space in season programs. Logo on TV and ads for the show of your choice. Social media collaboration on the show of your choice. Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.

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