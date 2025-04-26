The Little Theatre 2025-26 Corporate Sponsorship

The most exclusive way to brand your business and support the arts.
*80 PRIME tickets for the season (20 tickets per production).
*Corporate member recognition in all show programs.
*Full-page sponsor appreciation space in every program.
*Pre-show sponsorship recognition at all TLT productions.
*Exclusive logo recognition in all TV, print, and radio ads.
*Special recognition on paid social media advertisements.
*Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
The most exclusive way to brand your business and support the arts.
*80 PRIME tickets for the season (20 tickets per production).
*Corporate member recognition in all show programs.
*Full-page sponsor appreciation space in every program.
*Pre-show sponsorship recognition at all TLT productions.
*Exclusive logo recognition in all TV, print, and radio ads.
*Special recognition on paid social media advertisements.
*Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
The Executive Director
$2,500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Show your support for the arts and highlight your business as a premier partner of TLT.
64 PRIME tickets for the season (16 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
Full-page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
Logo on TV and ads for the show of your choice.
Social media collaboration on the show of your choice.
Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
Show your support for the arts and highlight your business as a premier partner of TLT.
64 PRIME tickets for the season (16 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
Full-page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
Logo on TV and ads for the show of your choice.
Social media collaboration on the show of your choice.
Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
The Director
$1,000
Valid until March 23, 2027
Give your business the opportunity to experience TLT and support the season.
48 tickets for the season (12 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/2 page sponsor appreciation space in season program.
Give your business the opportunity to experience TLT and support the season.
48 tickets for the season (12 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/2 page sponsor appreciation space in season program.
The Star
$500
Valid until March 23, 2027
24 tickets for the season (6 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/4 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
24 tickets for the season (6 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/4 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
The Chorus
$300
Valid until March 23, 2027
16 tickets for the season (4 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/8 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
16 tickets for the season (4 tickets per production).
Corporate member recognition in season programs.
1/8 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
Add a donation for The Little Theatre of Jefferson City
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