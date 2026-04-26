The Little Theatre of Jefferson City

Offered by

The Little Theatre of Jefferson City

About the memberships

The Little Theatre 2026-27 Corporate Sponsorship

The Producer
$5,000

Valid until May 2, 2027

The most exclusive way to brand your business and support the arts. *80 PRIME tickets for the season (20 tickets per production). *Corporate member recognition in all show programs. *Full-page sponsor appreciation space in every program. *Pre-show sponsorship recognition at all TLT productions. *Exclusive logo recognition in all TV, print, and radio ads. *Special recognition on paid social media advertisements. *Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
The Executive Director
$2,500

Valid until May 2, 2027

Show your support for the arts and highlight your business as a premier partner of TLT. 64 PRIME tickets for the season (16 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. Full-page sponsor appreciation space in season programs. Logo on TV and ads for the show of your choice. Social media collaboration on the show of your choice. Space for Miller Center Lobby Banner during show week.
The Director
$1,000

Valid until May 2, 2027

Give your business the opportunity to experience TLT and support the season. 48 tickets for the season (12 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. 1/2 page sponsor appreciation space in season program.
The Star
$500

Valid until May 2, 2027

24 tickets for the season (6 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. 1/4 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
The Chorus
$350

Valid until May 2, 2027

16 tickets for the season (4 tickets per production). Corporate member recognition in season programs. 1/8 page sponsor appreciation space in season programs.
Add a donation for The Little Theatre of Jefferson City

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!