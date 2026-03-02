The Living Landscape: Forest & Water Health on Adirondack Private Lands

Join us Saturday for cocktails & connections and dinner. After dinner, Brad Edmondson, author of A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks, will give an exclusive first look at his upcoming book, Adirondack Green: The Struggle to Save America’s Greatest Park. Based on interviews with over 100 North Country leaders, Brad tells the dramatic story of how conflicts between Adirondack private landowners and conservationists helped shape a worldwide conservation movement — from our backyard to Chile, Rwanda, and beyond.



PLEASE NOTE: Accommodations are NOT included in the event pricing. We hope that you will join us Saturday night for happy hour and dinner. You will need to make your room reservation directly with The Lodge at Schroon Lake - 518-987-0719 The ALA does have a block of rooms reserved however there are multiple accommodation styles to choose from so prices vary.





Other options for accommodations include:

The Adirondack Inn - 1051 Rt 9, Schroon Lake 518-743-1665

Lakeview Inn 895 Ft 9, Schoon Lake 518-791-3578

Maple Leaf Motel 1370 Rt 9 Schroon Lake 518-532-7474

Rowe's Cabins of Schroon Lake 1328 Rt. 9 Schroon Lake 518-532-7298

Schroon Lake Motel and Cabins 518-351-0165

The Lodge at Loon Lake 5381 Rt 8 Chestertown 518-494-2211





In addition, there are many options off I87 from Exit 18 (Glens Falls) -23 (Warrensburg)





Sunday breakfast is one your own. The Lodge at Schroon Lake will be serving breakfast from 7:00AM - 10:00AM