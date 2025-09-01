Preview Live Auction

This is an offering for 7 nights accommodations for 4 people in one of our 13 properties in Manciano, Italy, beginning in 2026. All properties have at least 2 bedrooms (double occupancy) and 2 baths. There is no expiration date and the recipient may postpone travel until any year in the future.

Manciano is located 1 1/2 hours north of Rome and is a small hill town in the southern edge of Tuscany.

You may visit our web site at:www.tuscanresort.com for more information on the area.

https://youtu.be/SAgThaoX23U to view a video about the properties.