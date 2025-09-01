Preview Live Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is an offering for 7 nights accommodations for 4 people in one of our 13 properties in Manciano, Italy, beginning in 2026. All properties have at least 2 bedrooms (double occupancy) and 2 baths. There is no expiration date and the recipient may postpone travel until any year in the future.
Manciano is located 1 1/2 hours north of Rome and is a small hill town in the southern edge of Tuscany.
You may visit our web site at:www.tuscanresort.com for more information on the area.
https://youtu.be/SAgThaoX23U to view a video about the properties.
Offered is a 3 BR/2.5 bath home on Lake Murex in the Lake Murex neighborhood on the west side of Sanibel Island. The home sleeps 7 including a set of bunk beds.
Everything you could ask for: a beautiful pool area, grill, 3 bikes, beach chairs, easy walking access to the beach with bike trails close by.
Expires 10/31/2026
There are no blackout dates however winning bidder and property owner, Doug Littler, (239.955.4819) will agree on an available week.
Enjoy this 1/2 day charter for up to 6 people.
Prepare for a perfect day on the water with Captain Keith & Admiral Lisa for a trip of a lifetime! From relaxing, peaceful day cruising to sightseeing, a lunch outing, or a sunset and dolphin tour you have options for an amazing experience!
The "Follow Me" is a spacious and comfortable 45-foot motor yacht with a 14-foot beam, providing a smooth and stable ride as you take in the sights, sounds, and fresh ocean air.
WRIGLEY ROOF TOP EXPERIENCE
Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply. Tickets are subject to availability.
OR BOSTON BREWS AND SOX
Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply. Tickets are subject to availability.
This is an offer of accommodations for 7 nights for 2 people starting January 2026. The property is located in Antigua, British Virgin Islands in the Antigua Village Community. The property features 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, patio and kitchen. There is a pull out sofa bed if 2 more guests would like to travel at no additional charge. Please visit our website for photos and details: www.antiguacaribbeanbliss.com.
Exclusive Golf Experience at Two of Southwest Florida’s Premier Private Clubs
Tee off with friends at not one, but two of Southwest Florida’s most elite private clubs—The Club at Renaissance and Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club. This exclusive package includes two foursomes, each enjoying a full 18-hole round of golf on courses that are not open to the public.
Known for their stunning landscapes, pristine fairways, and world-class design, both clubs promise an unforgettable golfing experience in a setting of natural beauty and refined luxury. Whether you’re testing your skills on Renaissance’s meticulously crafted course or enjoying the lush, manicured grounds at Heritage Palms, every swing will feel like a privilege.
Valid May through October 2026, this package offers you and your guests the rare chance to walk the fairways of two of the region’s most sought-after destinations for golf and relaxation. A must-have for any golf enthusiast!
