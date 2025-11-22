The LNE Experience

About this event
Register for all three events and make the most of The Love No Ego Experience by embracing the whole day of presence, play, and purpose.
Join us in mindful movement, yoga, reflection, and intentional community time over coffee, allowing us to ease into the day with grounded energy.
When: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Where: Darden Towe Park
Participate in this energizing outdoor, nature-based event that celebrates joy, curiosity, and the power of movement!
When: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Where: Darden Towe Park
SHINE closes the day with a powerful celebration of purpose, possibility, and collective impact!
Guests come together to honor the foundation’s work and spotlight the youth whose lives have been transformed by it. It is an inspiring night of stories, recognition, and hope for the future.
When: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Where: Bar Botanical, Crozet VA
