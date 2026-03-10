Teko Trophy 4-seater Golf Cart Raffle

Enter to Win an Upgraded Teko Trophy Golf Cart!

Only 500 tickets will be sold.

Be part of something meaningful while taking a chance on an incredible prize. The winning ticket will be drawn at our 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser, where our community comes together to lift up local women in active treatment and families in need.

Every ticket directly supports our mission—providing real, immediate help right here at home.

Your support makes a difference. Your ticket could change a life… and maybe yours too.