The Local Voice - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🌿 4-Foot Outdoor Glider Bench 🌿
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the outdoors with this beautiful 4-foot glider bench! Perfect for a porch, patio, garden, or backyard, this comfortable bench features a smooth gliding motion, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a long day.
Whether you're enjoying your morning coffee, watching the sunset, or spending time with family and friends, this glider bench is sure to become your favorite place to relax.
Don't miss your chance to take home this wonderful addition to your outdoor living space!
Approximate Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
A unique keepsake for any bourbon enthusiast! This custom set includes an Infinity Bourbon Bottle and two matching bourbon glasses, each beautifully etched with the South Carolina Palmetto Tree & Crescent, an Infinity Symbol, and the commemorative date.
An infinity bottle is a special tradition where different bourbons are blended over time, creating a one-of-a-kind collection of memories and flavors. Whether you're starting your own bourbon journey or adding to an existing collection, this handcrafted set is both meaningful and functional.
Perfect for entertaining, displaying in a home bar, or sharing a special pour with friends.
✨ Custom etched bottle
✨ Two matching etched bourbon glasses
✨ South Carolina Palmetto Tree & Crescent design
✨ Infinity Symbol and commemorative date
✨ A one-of-a-kind collector's piece
Every pour tells a story.
Actual picture coming soon.
Approximate Retail Value: Priceless
Donated by Barefoot WoodWrks https://www.facebook.com/BarefootWoodWrks
Starting bid
Enjoy the delicious taste of fried turkey, chicken, roast, and more—without the oil! The Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-Less Fryer uses infrared cooking technology to deliver juicy, flavorful results with no hot oil, no splatter, and less mess.
Perfect for holiday gatherings, backyard cookouts, tailgates, and family meals, this outdoor cooker makes it easy to safely and efficiently prepare large cuts of meat.
✨ Oil-less infrared cooking technology
✨ No hot oil to purchase, dispose of, or clean up
✨ Cooks turkey, chicken, roasts, and other meats
✨ Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside
✨ Great for entertaining and outdoor cooking
Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or just love great food, the Char-Broil Big Easy is a fantastic addition to any outdoor cooking setup!
Approximate Retail Value: $200
Donated by Santee Hardware
Starting bid
Pack up the family and head out for an unforgettable adventure! This package includes an Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Car Pass, valid for one vehicle with up to six passengers, along with two YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mugs.
Drive through the safari and experience amazing wildlife from around the world, then enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverages in your durable YETI travel mugs.
✨ Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Car Pass (one vehicle, up to 6 passengers)
✨ Two YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mugs
✨ Perfect for family outings, road trips, and outdoor adventures
✨ A fun experience for all ages
Bid high and support The Local Voice while creating memories that will last a lifetime!
Approximate Retail Value: $130
Donated by Ace Hardware, St. George, and Eudora Wildlife Safari
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and get ready for barbecue season! This package includes a set of BBQ grilling tools, two delicious seasonings to enhance your favorite meats and vegetables, and a $25 Tractor Supply gift card.
Whether you're a weekend griller or a backyard BBQ master, this package has everything you need to create great meals and enjoy time with family and friends.
✨ BBQ Grilling Tool Set
✨ Two Seasoning Blends
✨ $25 Tractor Supply Gift Card
✨ Perfect for cookouts, tailgates, and outdoor entertaining
A great package for anyone who loves grilling, good food, and spending time outdoors!
Approximate Retail Value: $75
Donated by Tractor Supply, Manning
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the course with 4 rounds of golf with carts at Orangeburg Country Club, one of the area's premier golf destinations.
golf-ball-shaped ice bucket, perfect for your home bar, man cave, patio, or a golf tournament
🏌️ 4-some of Golf with Cart at Orangeburg Country Club
🧊 Golf Ball Ice Bucket
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to the golfer in your life, this package is sure to be a hole-in-one!
Approximate Retail Value: $300
Donated by Orangeburg Country Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at one of South Carolina's most popular attractions! This package includes four admission passes to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, home to thousands of animals, beautiful botanical gardens, and unforgettable family experiences.
From majestic lions and playful otters to fascinating reptiles and exotic birds, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
✨ Four Admission Passes to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
✨ Perfect for a family day trip
✨ Explore amazing wildlife and beautiful gardens
✨ Create memories that will last a lifetime
Gather your family or friends and get ready for a wild adventure!
Approximate Retail Value: $115
Donated By Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Starting bid
This exquisite pendant features a pink rhodonite heart. The gemstone is elegantly set in fine and sterling silver and is suspended from a 16" sterling silver chain. This piece combines the gentle, nurturing energy of thodonite with refined metalwork. Perfect for those who appreciate artisanal jewelry that merges natural beauty with skilled artistry.
Rhodonite is often associated with love, compassion, and emotional healing, making this a meaningful piece for yourself or someone special.
Whether worn every day or saved for special occasions, this handcrafted pendant is sure to be treasured for years to come.
Approximate Retail Value $150.00
Donated by Blue Teapot Jewelry
blueteapotjewelry.com
Starting bid
⛳ Santee Cooper Country Club Golf Experience ⛳
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the links with this incredible package generously donated by Santee Cooper Country Club!
🏌️ One round of golf with cart for four players at Santee Cooper Country Club
⛳ One round of putting for four people on the Palmetto Traverse 18-Hole Putting Course
🧢 250 Years USA Celebration Golf Hat
Gather your friends and enjoy a day of golf, competition, and fun at one of the region's premier golf destinations.
Approximate Retail Value: $250.00
Thank you for supporting The Local Voice.
Starting bid
A generous supporter will be dropping off a surprise basket for tonight's silent auction! We don't know what's inside yet, but that's part of the fun.
Strawberry jam plus some!!!
💙 Together, We Make a Difference, One Family at a Time.
Starting bid
Everything Farming! Rain gauge
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