The Local Voice - Silent Auction

🌿 4-Foot Outdoor Glider Bench 🌿

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the outdoors with this beautiful 4-foot glider bench! Perfect for a porch, patio, garden, or backyard, this comfortable bench features a smooth gliding motion, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a long day.

Whether you're enjoying your morning coffee, watching the sunset, or spending time with family and friends, this glider bench is sure to become your favorite place to relax.

Don't miss your chance to take home this wonderful addition to your outdoor living space!

Approximate Retail Value: $400