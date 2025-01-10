The Locals Mix Creative Corp Memberships 2025

Locals ($5/month)
Perfect for individuals just getting into the mix!
Discounts on event tickets.
Vendors receive 50% off vending fees for the entire year.
Musicians are added to the top of our referral list.
Volunteers who help at two events are eligible to receive a Locals membership.
Locals ($5/month)
Perfect for individuals just getting into the mix!
Discounts on event tickets.
Vendors receive 50% off vending fees for the entire year.
Musicians are added to the top of our referral list.
Volunteers who help at two events are eligible to receive a Locals membership.
Rockstars ($25/month)
$300
Valid until March 23, 2027
Rockstars ($25/month)
For those ready to shine!
All Locals benefits.
Early access to events.
Access to exclusive content.
Special shout-out on our website to showcase your involvement.
Rockstars ($25/month)
For those ready to shine!
All Locals benefits.
Early access to events.
Access to exclusive content.
Special shout-out on our website to showcase your involvement.
Legends ($50/month)
$600
Valid until March 23, 2027
Legends ($50/month)
Become part of the inner circle!
All Rockstars benefits.
Free entry to select events throughout the year.
Premium merchandise.
Invitations to private networking events.
Shout-outs on The Locals Mix Radio Show, airing every Saturday on Jeep Beach Radio.
Legends ($50/month)
Become part of the inner circle!
All Rockstars benefits.
Free entry to select events throughout the year.
Premium merchandise.
Invitations to private networking events.
Shout-outs on The Locals Mix Radio Show, airing every Saturday on Jeep Beach Radio.
Add a donation for The Locals Mix Creative Corp
$
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