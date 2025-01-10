The Locals Mix Creative Corp

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The Locals Mix Creative Corp

About the memberships

The Locals Mix Creative Corp Memberships 2025

Locals ($5/month)
$60

Valid until March 23, 2027

Locals ($5/month) Perfect for individuals just getting into the mix! Discounts on event tickets. Vendors receive 50% off vending fees for the entire year. Musicians are added to the top of our referral list. Volunteers who help at two events are eligible to receive a Locals membership.
Rockstars ($25/month)
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Rockstars ($25/month) For those ready to shine! All Locals benefits. Early access to events. Access to exclusive content. Special shout-out on our website to showcase your involvement.
Legends ($50/month)
$600

Valid until March 23, 2027

Legends ($50/month) Become part of the inner circle! All Rockstars benefits. Free entry to select events throughout the year. Premium merchandise. Invitations to private networking events. Shout-outs on The Locals Mix Radio Show, airing every Saturday on Jeep Beach Radio.
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