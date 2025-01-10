The Locals Mix Creative Corp Memberships 2025

Locals ($5/month) Perfect for individuals just getting into the mix! Discounts on event tickets. Vendors receive 50% off vending fees for the entire year. Musicians are added to the top of our referral list. Volunteers who help at two events are eligible to receive a Locals membership.

Locals ($5/month) Perfect for individuals just getting into the mix! Discounts on event tickets. Vendors receive 50% off vending fees for the entire year. Musicians are added to the top of our referral list. Volunteers who help at two events are eligible to receive a Locals membership.

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