The Lollipop Parade Shop (Greyed out items have been sold)
Revamped Brand New with Tags Michael Kors Bag
$90
Brand new with tags Michael kors cream suede and leather strap handbag! Complete with amazing and bright charms! One of one revamped bag donated by local Everett designer!
Revamped Lina Crocheted Handbag
$40
Green and cream Lina crocheted handbag complete with super bright charms! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Vintage Fossil Crossbody Bag
$50
Black leather vintage Fossil crossbody bag complete with rainbow strap, love charm and bright accents! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer.
Revamped Vintage Leather and Suede Crossbody Bag
$70
Vintage leather and suede crossbody large bag made in Thailand. Complete with embroidery and fabulous tassels! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Vintage Hand Tooled Cognac Leather Purse
$60
Vintage hand tooled cognac leather purse complete with tassels! Vintage condition, but this purse was made to last! Adjustable strap. One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Black Foxer Cute Handbag
$70
Black foxer super cute handbag! No fabric content tag but you can tell this purse is high quality! Complete with bright charms, this bag is ready to be taken out! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Black and Red Harvey's Seatbelt Bag
$70
Black and red Harvey’s seatbelt bag! This limited edition bag is sure to turn heads with the fun charms and bold personality! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped 3-D Messenger Bag
$40
3-d messenger bag! This bag is amazing, and you will get loads of compliments rocking it! It features super cool keychains and has an adjustable cross body strap. One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Canvas Frog Bag
$30
This is a frog bag!!! It’s a canvas bag with a sea foam green leather Michael Kors adjustable strap. With super cute keychains, it’s sure to bring a smile to your face! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Fossil Leather Bag
$60
Light grey leather Fossil bag complete with a black and red adjustable heart print strap and super fun keychains! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Revamped Canvas Sunflower Crossbody Backpack
$40
Canvas sunflower crossbody backpack complete with the fluffiest and brightest keychains! One of one revamped bag donated by a local Everett designer!
Handcrafted Crochet Bag
$45
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons. 8 by 6 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Bag with Zipper
$35
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons and zipper. 8 by 6.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Bag with Velcro
$35
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. 8 by 7.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Bag
$50
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons. 9 by 8.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Bag with Velcro
$60
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. 8.50 by 8.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Bag with Velcro
$55
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. 7.50 by 8 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Clutch
$35
Handcrafted crochet clutch with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. 7 by 6.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Clutch
$30
Handcrafted crochet clutch with vintage buttons. 8 by 7 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Small Bag with Velcro
$20
Handcrafted bag with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. Perfect for makeup or treasure. 7 by 5.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Small Bag with Velcro
$15
Handcrafted bag with vintage buttons and Velcro closure. 6 by 4.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Small Bag
$10
Handcrafted crochet bag with vintage buttons and zipper closure. 6 by 4.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Drawstring Large Bag
$40
Handcrafted crochet drawstring bag. 10 by 12 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Handcrafted Crochet Drawstring Medium Bag
$20
Handcrafted crochet drawstring bag. 6 by 8.50 inches. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Upcycled Sweatshirt Women's XXL
$65
Sized as a women's XXL, maroon sweatshirt with Demon Slayer anime show patch.
Upcycled Kid's Jacket Size 8
$40
Little kids size 8 camo jacket with vintage Los Angeles patch.
Upcycled Men's Jacket M
$70
Sized as a men's medium Vans button up with hood with The Rolling Stones back patch.
Upcycled Jacket Men's M
$70
Sized as a men's medium black jean jacket with the Foo Fighters patch.
Upcycled Hoodie Men's M
$65
Sized as a men's medium orange hoodie with the Looney Tunes patch.
Upcycled Flannel Women's L
$65
Sized as a women's large pink and black fleece flannel with Tom and Jerry patch.
Upcycled Flannel Men's XL Women's XXL
$80
Sized as a men's xl and a women's 2x. Flannel button up with ET and the Golden Girls mash up patch
Upcycled Vest Women's M
$40
Alien patch on a denim vest. Sized as a women's medium.
Upcycled Flannel Men's L Women's XL
$65
Sized as a men's large women's xl, black and white flannel with bacon and eggs patch.
Upcycled Cardigan Women's XXL
$65
Black sparkly cardigan sized as a women's 2x with a Magic School Bus patch.
Upcycled Jacket Men's XL
$90
AC/DC, Green Day and Nirvana distressed jean jacket sized as a men's xl.
Upcycled Blazer Men's L
$80
Rocco’s Modern Life patch on a purple blazer sized as a men's large.
Upcycled Hoodie Men's XXL
$70
Biggie smalls hoodie sized as a men's 2x.
Upcycled Distressed T-shirt Women's M
$30
Coming to America distressed t-shirt sized as a women's medium.
Upcycled Jacket Men's L/XL
$65
Haikyu!! Anime show patch on a camo print button up. Sized as a men's l/xl
Upcycled Blazer Men's 40L
$90
Men's sized 40L silver blazer with rock n roll band patch.
Upcycled T-shirt Women's XL
$35
Buddy guy t-shirt sized as a women's xl.
Upcycled Hooded Flannel Women's XXL
$70
Red and black hooded flannel with pockets sized as a women's 2x with a My Hero Academia anime show patch.
Upcycled Sweatshirt Men's L
$65
Whitney Houston patch on a black sweatshirt sized as a men's large.
Upcycled Flannel Men's XL
$65
Sized as a men's xl blue flannel with My Hero Academia anime show patch.
Upcycled Cardigan Men's M
$65
Sized as a men's medium gray cardigan with Panic! at the Disco patch on back. $65.00
Upcycled Black Space Dyed Jacket Women's XXL
$75
Black space dyed stretchy jean jacket sized as a women's xl with Twenty One Pilots patch. $75.
Upcycled Flannel Men's XL
$70
Green and blue flannel sized as a men's xl with a Tokyo Ghoul anime show patch on back.
Upcycled Carhartt Hoodie Women's XXL
$70
Black Carhartt hoodie sized as a women's 2x with a Bungo Stray Dogs anime show patch.
Upcycled Flannel Men's XXL/XXXL
$65
Green flannel with a Dragon Ball Z anime show patch on a men's sized 2x/3x
Upcycled Flannel Men's M
$65
Dragon Ball Z anime show patch on a men's size medium burgundy and blue flannel.
Upcycled Cropped Distressed Shirt Women's XL
$35
Women's xl cropped and distressed black Daria shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Distressed Shirt Men's XL
$40
Men's xl distressed The Cure shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Distressed Shirt Women's M
$35
Women's medium Joshua Tree distressed shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Shirt Men's XXL
$40
Men's 2x red Sum 41 band t-shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Distressed Shirt
$35
Distressed pink shirt with bee and rainbow patch
Upcycled Distressed Shirt Women's L
$35
Rammstein band blue shirt with rainbow patch, women's size large
Upcycled Shirt Men's M
$35
Men's medium Beetlejuice shirt with rainbow patch $35
Upcycled Distressed Shirt Women's XL
$35
Women's xl black distressed shirt with Pac-Man and rainbow patch
Upcycled Shirt Men's XL
$35
Men's xl Venom Marvel shirt with rainbow patch $35
Upcycled Long Sleeve Shirt Men's L
$35
Men's large long sleeve Cartoon Network shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Shirt Men's XL
$35
Men's xl Frankenstein shirt with rainbow patch
Upcycled Distressed Shirt Women's XL
$40
Women's xl distressed black shirt with rapper Ice Cube and rainbow patch
Upcycled T-shirt Men's L
$35
Men's large Kermit the Frog shirt with rainbow patch
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Nacklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Layering Necklace
$15
Stone, Swarovski, glass, wooden and vintage beads mixed with fun and playful beads on sturdy fishing line with clasps. Layering necklaces lengths. Designed by a local Everett artist.
Glass and Silver Beaded Necklacke
$20
Handcrafted glass and silver beaded necklace. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Necklace and Bracelet Set
$25
Handcrafted glass bead necklace and bracelet set. $25.00
Extra Long Necklace
$25
Handcrafted glass bead necklace. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Necklace and Bracelet Set
$25
Handcrafted glass beaded necklace and bracelet with glass beads and silver beads. Made by local artist Wendy Schultz.
Necklace and Bracelet Set
$25
Handcrafted glass beaded necklace and bracelet. Made ny local artist Wendy Schultz.
Bracelet
$10
Handcrafted glass beaded bracelet. Made by local Artist Wendy Schultz.
Reusable Water Bottle
$10
Stainless steel water bottle with stickers
Unicorn Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
Watermelon Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
Rubber Ducky Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
Pirate Ducky Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
Rubber Ducky Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
Rubber Ducky Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
French Fries Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
French Fries Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
French Fries Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
French Fries Broach
$15
Handmade broaches with googly eyes, glitter, Lego bits, and hearts. Made by a local Everett designer.
