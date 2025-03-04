The Salvation Army El Paso

The Salvation Army El Paso

The Lone Star Gala (Sponsorship Registration)

6701 Westside Dr

El Paso, TX 79932, USA

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Bronze Sponsor - $1,250 Includes: ✔ 1 Table (seats 10) ✔ 6:00 PM Social & Silent Auction ✔ 6:30 PM Dinner, featuring guest speaker Drew Pearson ✔ Program & Slide Show Recognition ✔ Social Media Recognition
Silver Sponsorship
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Silver Sponsor - $1,250 Includes: ✔ 1 Table (seats 10) ✔ 5:30 PM VIP Meet & Greet with Drew Pearson ✔ 6:00 PM Social & Silent Auction ✔ 6:30 PM Dinner, featuring guest speaker Drew Pearson ✔ Program & Slide Show Recognition ✔ Social Media Recognition
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Gold Sponsor - $1,250 Includes: ✔ 1 Table (seats 10) ✔ Priority Seating ✔ VIP Collector's Set ✔ 5:30 PM VIP Meet & Greet with Drew Pearson ✔ 6:00 PM Social & Silent Auction ✔ 6:30 PM Dinner, featuring guest speaker Drew Pearson ✔ Partner Feature on Website ✔ Program & Slide Show Recognition ✔ Social Media Recognition
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Gold Sponsor - $1,250 Includes: ✔ 1 Table (seats 10) ✔ Priority Seating ✔ VIP Collector's Set ✔ 5:30 PM VIP Meet & Greet with Drew Pearson ✔ 6:00 PM Social & Silent Auction ✔ 6:30 PM Dinner, featuring guest speaker Drew Pearson ✔ Program & Slide Show Recognition ✔ Social Media Recognition ✔ Partner Feature on Website ✔ Logo Feature on Red Kettle ✔ Lead Sponsor on Event Publicity
