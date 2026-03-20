The City Tutors, Inc.

Hosted by

The City Tutors, Inc.

About this event

📅 The Long Game: Leadership, Reinvention & Career Momentum (Hunter College or Zoom)

The Long Game (In-person)
Free

Select this ticket to attend the event in-person.

Must bring photo ID. Business casual minimum — formal attire welcome.

The Long Game (Online)
Free

Select this ticket to attend the event over Zoom.

Add a donation for The City Tutors, Inc.

$

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