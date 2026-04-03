The Lord's Passover 2026

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Adult entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes Wine
Young Adult entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage
Kids entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage
Toddler entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage
Downloadable copy of the official Passover album Passing Over -- Produced by Meiven Productions in collaboration with I Am Repenting | Sirach Ministries. This is an Add-on. Proceeds go to the church as a form of Alms.
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