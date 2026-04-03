Sirach Ministries

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Sirach Ministries

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The Lord's Passover 2026

Adults
$55

Adult entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes Wine

Young Adult (13yrs - 20yrs)
$50

Young Adult entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage

Kids (6yrs - 12yrs)
$40

Kids entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage

Toddlers (0 - 4yrs)
Free

Toddler entry to the Lord's Passover Feast. Includes NON-Alcoholic beverage

PASSOVER ALBUM DOWNLOAD (OPTIONAL)
$9.99

Downloadable copy of the official Passover album Passing Over -- Produced by Meiven Productions in collaboration with I Am Repenting | Sirach Ministries. This is an Add-on. Proceeds go to the church as a form of Alms.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!