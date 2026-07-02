Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago's Boomer Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
2 lucky winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to join our staff in a Boomers Semi-Private Suite (with snacks and soda) for the Schaumburg Boomers vs. Evansville Otters game at 6:30 p.m. CT on 8/26/26.
2 lucky winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to join our staff in a Boomers Semi-Private Suite (with snacks and soda) for the Schaumburg Boomers vs. Evansville Otters game at 6:30 p.m. CT on 8/26/26.
$
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