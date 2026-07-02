A cartoon turkey mascot swings a baseball bat in the foreground, with a baseball stadium and event details in the background.
The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

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The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

About this raffle

Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago's Boomer Raffle 2026

Boomers Suite $10 for 1 ticket
$10

2 lucky winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to join our staff in a Boomers Semi-Private Suite (with snacks and soda) for the Schaumburg Boomers vs. Evansville Otters game at 6:30 p.m. CT on 8/26/26.

Boomers Suite $20 for 3 tickets
$20

2 lucky winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to join our staff in a Boomers Semi-Private Suite (with snacks and soda) for the Schaumburg Boomers vs. Evansville Otters game at 6:30 p.m. CT on 8/26/26.

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