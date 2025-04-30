The Lost Enzyme Project AZ Raffle

• 1st Prize: Ultimate Yeti Bundle (Approx. $1,600 value) • 2nd Prize: 2-night Airbnb Stay at Show Low (Approx. $800 value) • 3rd Prize: $300 Gift Card at Tecovas (tecovas.com) Drawing: June 17, 2025 at 6pm livestreamed on Instagram @thelostenzymeproject. Livestream recording also available for later viewing.

• 1st Prize: Ultimate Yeti Bundle (Approx. $1,600 value) • 2nd Prize: 2-night Airbnb Stay at Show Low (Approx. $800 value) • 3rd Prize: $300 Gift Card at Tecovas (tecovas.com) Drawing: June 17, 2025 at 6pm livestreamed on Instagram @thelostenzymeproject. Livestream recording also available for later viewing.

More details...