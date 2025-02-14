LNPS Membership

Show your support for our mission by joining at this level.
Show your support for our mission by joining at this level.
Sustaining
$50
Valid for one year
Your membership at this level provides extra support and encouragement for our work throughout the state to advocate for and educate about native plants.
Your membership at this level provides extra support and encouragement for our work throughout the state to advocate for and educate about native plants.
Organization
$100
Valid for one year
Like-minded organizations and non-profits can support our mission by joining at this level.
Like-minded organizations and non-profits can support our mission by joining at this level.
Corporate Membership
$150
Valid for one year
A business or corporation may show their support for our mission by joining at this level.
A business or corporation may show their support for our mission by joining at this level.
Student/Educator
$10
Valid for one year
Educators and students play an important role in spreading awareness of the importance of native plants, but are often financially limited. Person must be currently enrolled in a course of study or be actively employed at an educational capacity. To encourage participation in our mission, we invite you at this special rate. If you are able, however, we encourage you to join at the full rate to support our mission.
Educators and students play an important role in spreading awareness of the importance of native plants, but are often financially limited. Person must be currently enrolled in a course of study or be actively employed at an educational capacity. To encourage participation in our mission, we invite you at this special rate. If you are able, however, we encourage you to join at the full rate to support our mission.
Senior Citizen
$10
Valid for one year
Anyone 65 or older may join LNPS at this discounted rate, however, please consider paying the full membership rate to support our work in the state if you are able.
Anyone 65 or older may join LNPS at this discounted rate, however, please consider paying the full membership rate to support our work in the state if you are able.
Family
$25
Valid for one year
This include up to 2 members of your household.
This include up to 2 members of your household.
Add a donation for The Louisiana Native Plant Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!