The LOVEboldly Devotional 2025

Suggested Donation - $7.50 (use the additional donation function below) The LOVEboldly Devotional is a 52-week book of reflections, prayers, questions, and calls to action written by almost 50 LGBTQIA+ and Allied people of faith.

Suggested Donation - $7.50 (use the additional donation function below) The LOVEboldly Devotional is a 52-week book of reflections, prayers, questions, and calls to action written by almost 50 LGBTQIA+ and Allied people of faith.

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