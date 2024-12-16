The LOVEboldly Devotional 2025

Suggested Donation - $7.50 (use the additional donation function below)
The LOVEboldly Devotional is a 52-week book of reflections, prayers, questions, and calls to action written by almost 50 LGBTQIA+ and Allied people of faith.
Suggested Donation - $7.50 (use the additional donation function below)
The LOVEboldly Devotional is a 52-week book of reflections, prayers, questions, and calls to action written by almost 50 LGBTQIA+ and Allied people of faith.
0
Add a donation for LOVEboldly
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!