The Lovers Sanctuary: Couples Only Retreat

Pleasure Palace

Atlanta, GA

COUPLES - 2 NTS/FULL SZ
$450

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No private rooms, suite space only with 2-3 other couples. Meals included.

THROUPLE - 2 NTS/KING SIZE
$600

2 available. Enjoy the full program with access to all main events. No private rooms, shared suite with 2-3 other couples. Meals included.

Couples Massage
$200

Enjoy a one hour massage, by appointment only, with one of our professional in-house massage therapists. First come, first served.

Day Pass Couples Only
$100

Enjoy a day of bonding with other couples and our workshops designed to strengthening bonds and intimacy. (8am-5pm) Does not apply to retreat participants.

Valentine Party Couples Only
$100

Grants entry to Valentine Day Party for one couple on 02/14/26. (9pm-3am) Does not apply to retreat participants.

