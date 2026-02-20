The Luck of the Draw Dinner

Come hungry! Filomena's is serving up a Italian feast of Salad, Penne Marinara, Sausage & Peppers, and Chicken Parmesan. Your $30 ticket includes the full meal, soft drinks and dessert...as well as an entry to a special door prize!





The Excitement: Get ready to WIN BIG!! We’ve curated an incredible collection of themed gifts, experiences, and local favorites from so many generous donors!!

Note: Drawing entries will be available for purchase at the event.