Waterford High School Safe Grad Organization

Hosted by

Waterford High School Safe Grad Organization

About this event

The Luck of the Draw Dinner

262 Boston Post Rd #1

Waterford, CT 06385, USA

Dinner Admission
$30

Come hungry! Filomena's is serving up a Italian feast of Salad, Penne Marinara, Sausage & Peppers, and Chicken Parmesan. Your $30 ticket includes the full meal, soft drinks and dessert...as well as an entry to a special door prize!


The Excitement: Get ready to WIN BIG!! We’ve curated an incredible collection of themed gifts, experiences, and local favorites from so many generous donors!!

Note: Drawing entries will be available for purchase at the event.

Add a donation for Waterford High School Safe Grad Organization

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