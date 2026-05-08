The Luckiest Light's 1-Year Birthday Gala

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About this event
This ticket donation provides a full set of sketchbooks, pencils, and markers for an emerging artist.
***Ticket Includes 5 Raffle tix***
***Ticket Includes 1 Shirt & 10 Raffle tix***
***Ticket Includes 2 Shirts & 20 Raffle Tix***
***This Ticket Includes 2 Shirts, 2 Hats & 40 Raffle Tix***
This ticket donation provides funding for future programs, weekly studio supplies, ongoing support for the gallery space and continued advocacy!
$
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