The Luckiest Light, Corp

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The Luckiest Light, Corp

About this event

The Luckiest Light's 1-Year Birthday Gala

220 N Washington St

Havre De Grace, MD 21078, USA

General Admission-Tier 1 Donation
$35

This ticket donation provides a full set of sketchbooks, pencils, and markers for an emerging artist.

General Admission-Tier 2 Donation
$50

***Ticket Includes 5 Raffle tix***


  • This ticket donation provides paint brushes, acrylic paints, palettes, and canvases for a group project.
General Admission-Tier 3 Donation
$100

***Ticket Includes 1 Shirt & 10 Raffle tix***

  • This ticket donation provides adaptive art tools that help artists with disabilities participate more comfortably and independently.
General Admission-Tier 4 Donation
$500

***Ticket Includes 2 Shirts & 20 Raffle Tix***

  • This ticket donation provides supplies for community art events, exhibitions, and programming.
General Admission-Tier 5 Donation
$1,000

***This Ticket Includes 2 Shirts, 2 Hats & 40 Raffle Tix***


This ticket donation provides funding for future programs, weekly studio supplies, ongoing support for the gallery space and continued advocacy!

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