The Luminary Memberships

Friends are invited to special social events, such as: cocktail hours in the residency apartment, movie nights in the gallery, private shopping events, and other networking opportunities; receive all Supporter-level benefits, plus 10% discount in our shop and beverage program. The Friend grows the organization in network with others. They build relationships here– their conversation and their company seeds ideas and grow gardens. They are creatives of all kinds, and folks who find a sense of belonging in our space.

Friends are invited to special social events, such as: cocktail hours in the residency apartment, movie nights in the gallery, private shopping events, and other networking opportunities; receive all Supporter-level benefits, plus 10% discount in our shop and beverage program. The Friend grows the organization in network with others. They build relationships here– their conversation and their company seeds ideas and grow gardens. They are creatives of all kinds, and folks who find a sense of belonging in our space.

More details...