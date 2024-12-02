The Luminary Memberships

Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Supporters get first notice on exhibitions and programs and discounts on select ticketed events. The Supporter cares about programs and events at the organization, in-person or from afar. They believe in what we do, and want to stay in the loop.
Friend
$100

Valid for one year

Friends are invited to special social events, such as: cocktail hours in the residency apartment, movie nights in the gallery, private shopping events, and other networking opportunities; receive all Supporter-level benefits, plus 10% discount in our shop and beverage program. The Friend grows the organization in network with others. They build relationships here– their conversation and their company seeds ideas and grow gardens. They are creatives of all kinds, and folks who find a sense of belonging in our space.
Volunteer
$250

Valid for one year

Volunteers gain insider access to programs and exhibitions through private events such as curator tours, invitations to artist dinners, art documentation sessions, archives visits; receive all Friend-level benefits, plus one small gift per year. *Volunteers may contribute non-fiscal resources to The Luminary to receive these benefits. Please email [email protected] for more info. The Volunteer engages deeper through shared time and expertise. They help us build the platforms that lead us forward. They are artists, engineers, scholars, activists, and others who feel a sense of solidarity with our mission and vision.
Sustainer
$500

Valid for one year

Sustainers receive all other member benefits plus reserved seating at events, first dibs on space rentals, a once-per-year meeting with the board of directors, recognition as a supporter of The Luminary on our website, and a curated yearly gift. The Sustainer invests to see impact. They want to see the organization grow and feel a sense of responsibility for shaping our future.
Add a donation for Luminary Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!