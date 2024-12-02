The Luminary Memberships

Volunteers gain insider access to programs and exhibitions through private events such as curator tours, invitations to artist dinners, art documentation sessions, archives visits; receive all Friend-level benefits, plus one small gift per year.
*Volunteers may contribute non-fiscal resources to The Luminary to receive these benefits. Please email [email protected]
for more info.
The Volunteer engages deeper through shared time and expertise. They help us build the platforms that lead us forward. They are artists, engineers, scholars, activists, and others who feel a sense of solidarity with our mission and vision.
Volunteers gain insider access to programs and exhibitions through private events such as curator tours, invitations to artist dinners, art documentation sessions, archives visits; receive all Friend-level benefits, plus one small gift per year.
*Volunteers may contribute non-fiscal resources to The Luminary to receive these benefits. Please email [email protected]
for more info.
The Volunteer engages deeper through shared time and expertise. They help us build the platforms that lead us forward. They are artists, engineers, scholars, activists, and others who feel a sense of solidarity with our mission and vision.