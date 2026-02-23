Alabama State University Metro Atlanta Alumni Chapter Inc.

Offered by

Alabama State University Metro Atlanta Alumni Chapter Inc.

About this shop

The MAAC Store

Size Chart Men item
Size Chart Men
Free
Size Chart Women item
Size Chart Women
Free
Steel Gray - White Gray 3D item
Steel Gray - White Gray 3D
$35

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry

Cream Black Old-Gold item
Cream Black Old-Gold
$35

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry

Black Old-Gold item
Black Old-Gold
$35

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry

Old-Gold Black item
Old-Gold Black
$35

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry

Steel Gray Black-Old Gold item
Steel Gray Black-Old Gold
$35

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry

ASU Alumni Throw Blanket item
ASU Alumni Throw Blanket
$55

Show your Hornet pride in style with this Alabama State University Alumni woven throw blanket. Featuring the bold ASU name across the top, the classic Hornet mascot at center, and “1867 ASU” proudly displayed at the bottom, this blanket celebrates the rich legacy and tradition of Alabama State University.

ASU Cheese Knife Set item
ASU Cheese Knife Set
$15
Shipping
$10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!