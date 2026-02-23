The MAAC Store

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Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry
Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry
Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry
Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry
Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance. Machine wash, Do Not Tumble Dry
Show your Hornet pride in style with this Alabama State University Alumni woven throw blanket. Featuring the bold ASU name across the top, the classic Hornet mascot at center, and “1867 ASU” proudly displayed at the bottom, this blanket celebrates the rich legacy and tradition of Alabama State University.
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