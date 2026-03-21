The M.A.D. City Family's Silent Auction ( Fundraiser)

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Slide into comfort, step into confidence. The Thryve Society Classic Slides are built for everyday movement with a bold, effortless edge.
Men's Size 13 Available ONLY!
⚡ Design Details
• Sleek all-black finish with signature Thryve Society logo across the strap
• Minimal, clean aesthetic that matches any fit
• Streetwear-ready with a luxury feel
🔥 Comfort + Fit
• Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort
• Lightweight and easy to wear—perfect for on-the-go
• Slip-on design for quick, effortless style
• Durable sole for indoor + outdoor use
🧠 Thryve Mentality
These slides represent more than comfort—they’re about moving with purpose, even in your most laid-back moments. Whether you’re stepping out or staying chill, you’re still Thryving.
🎯 Perfect For
• Everyday wear
• Post-gym recovery
• Lounging or quick errands
• Completing your full Thryve fit
Starting bid
Calling all trainers and electric-type enthusiasts… this one sparks joy instantly:
• TWO Pikachu battle figures ready for action
• TWO adorable Pikachu keychains
• Pikachu wallet + coin purse combo (stay organized, stay iconic)
• Cozy 2-pack of Pikachu crew socks
• THREE Pikachu cosplay cards (fun + collectible!)
• Mini Pikachu Squishmallow for maximum cuddle power
This bundle is a thunderbolt of nostalgia, comfort, and fun ⚡💛
Starting bid
Our newest M.A.D. City (Making A Difference) shirts have officially arrived. Featuring the bold crown logo, this limited edition release represents unity, strength, and community. Only a small number are being made, and the first person to purchase will be the very first to own this exclusive drop. Once these are gone, they will not be printed again.
Stand for something. Rep M.A.D. City. Be first.
MADE TO ORDER
Starting bid
Step into your power with the Thryve Society Classic Fox Tee—where bold design meets fearless energy. Featuring the iconic Thryve fox bursting through a sleek circular frame, this piece represents strength, resilience, and the mindset to thrive no matter what.
Crafted on a premium black base, the striking orange, white, and black graphic hits hard with high-contrast detail, making it a standout in any fit. The gothic-style “Thryve” lettering adds that raw, street-edge vibe, while the fox symbolizes agility, intelligence, and hustle.
Whether you’re outside grinding, streaming, or leveling up your lifestyle, this tee is built for real Thryvers who don’t follow trends—they create them.
Details:
• Premium soft cotton for all-day comfort
• Bold high-quality graphic print (fade-resistant)
• Classic fit with streetwear appeal
• Signature Thryve fox design
• Perfect for everyday wear or statement fits
MADE TO ORDER
Starting bid
Step into a cozy, honey-filled daydream with this charming collection:
• Mini Pooh-themed book bag
• TWO flocked figurines (extra soft, extra cute)
• One classic vinyl figure
• Pooh keychain for a little everyday magic
• DIY Pooh Bear crochet kit (because crafting + Pooh = pure happiness)
Perfect for collectors, crafters, or anyone who believes life is better with a little honey 🍯
Starting bid
Step into your element with the Thryve Society Signature Shorts—where comfort meets statement style. Designed for everyday movement and street-ready energy, these shorts bring bold identity to your rotation.
⚡ Design Details
• All-over TS Monogram (Tan Pair): A clean, luxury-inspired pattern featuring repeating TS branding for a sleek, elevated streetwear vibe.
• Fox Icon Print (Green Pair): Scattered signature fox heads representing the heart of Thryve—sharp, fearless, and unapologetic.
🔥 Performance + Comfort
• Lightweight, breathable mesh fabric
• Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring for a perfect fit
• Above-the-knee cut for a modern athletic silhouette
• Built for movement—whether you’re outside, in the gym, or on stream
🧠 Thryve Mindset
These aren’t just shorts—they’re a statement. Every detail reflects the Thryve mentality: stand out, stay sharp, and move with purpose.
🎯 Style It With
Pair with a Thryve tee, hoodie, or tank to complete the look. Street, sport, or chill—you’re covered.
MADE TO ORDER
Starting bid
🔥 M.A.D. City Limited Edition Drop 🔥
The newest M.A.D. City – Making A Difference shirts have officially arrived. Featuring the powerful #TogetherNeverAlone design, this limited edition release represents unity, strength, and community. Only a small number are being made, and the first person to purchase will be the very first to own this exclusive drop. Once these are gone, they will not be printed again.
Stand for something. Rep M.A.D. City. Be first.
MADE TO ORDER
Starting bid
Classic fan-favorite scent from Bath & Body Works. Forever Red is one of their most loved fragrances and not always available in stores.
📦 Condition: New / unused
🎁 Great for gifts, collectors, or everyday use
💎 Popular signature fragrance
Starting bid
Step into your element with the Thryve Society Signature Shorts—where comfort meets statement style. Designed for everyday movement and street-ready energy, these shorts bring bold identity to your rotation.
⚡ Design Details
• All-over TS Monogram (Tan Pair): A clean, luxury-inspired pattern featuring repeating TS branding for a sleek, elevated streetwear vibe.
• Fox Icon Print (Green Pair): Scattered signature fox heads representing the heart of Thryve—sharp, fearless, and unapologetic.
🔥 Performance + Comfort
• Lightweight, breathable mesh fabric
• Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring for a perfect fit
• Above-the-knee cut for a modern athletic silhouette
• Built for movement—whether you’re outside, in the gym, or on stream
🧠 Thryve Mindset
These aren’t just shorts—they’re a statement. Every detail reflects the Thryve mentality: stand out, stay sharp, and move with purpose.
🎯 Style It With
Pair with a Thryve tee, hoodie, or tank to complete the look. Street, sport, or chill—you’re covered.
MADE TO ORDER
Starting bid
From Bath & Body Works, this is the special 25th Anniversary release of the popular Winter Candy Apple scent. This edition is harder to find and great for collectors or anyone who loves holiday fragrances.
Condition: New / unused
Perfect for gifts, collectors, or personal use
Seasonal / limited packaging
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