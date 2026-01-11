Independence Gardens

Hosted by

Independence Gardens

About this event

The Mad Hatter Dinner: Eat. Wander. Give.

11830 Webb Chapel Rd #1200

Dallas, TX 75234, USA

Down the Rabbit Hole Pass (Individual Ticket)
$225

Step into Wonderland and claim your seat at the table. The Down the Rabbit Hole Pass grants you full access to the Mad Hatter Dinner Series—an eight-course, chef-driven culinary journey across themed kitchens inspired by whimsy, wonder, and purpose.


As an individual guest, you’ll explore each course as part of a shared dining experience, connecting with fellow food lovers, creatives, and leaders who believe food can be art—and art can create impact.


Includes:

  • Admission to the full immersive experience
  • 8 curated tasting courses + welcome drink
  • Interactive journey through themed kitchens
  • Support for Girls Save The World and Come and EAT IT programs
  • An unforgettable night where purpose meets play
  • Choice of Gift Card from Dude Sweet or 12 Cuts Brazilian - through FEBRUARY 14 ONLY!

✨ Perfect for foodies, creatives, supporters, and those curious enough to follow the White Rabbit.


💛 Tax-Deductible

A portion of this sponsorship may be tax-deductible as a charitable contribution to Independence Gardens, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The fair market value of goods and services received will be provided after the event.

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