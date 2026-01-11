The Mad Hatter Dinner: Eat. Wander. Give.

Step into Wonderland and claim your seat at the table. The Down the Rabbit Hole Pass grants you full access to the Mad Hatter Dinner Series—an eight-course, chef-driven culinary journey across themed kitchens inspired by whimsy, wonder, and purpose.





As an individual guest, you’ll explore each course as part of a shared dining experience, connecting with fellow food lovers, creatives, and leaders who believe food can be art—and art can create impact.





Includes:

Admission to the full immersive experience

8 curated tasting courses + welcome drink

Interactive journey through themed kitchens

Support for Girls Save The World and Come and EAT IT programs

An unforgettable night where purpose meets play

Choice of Gift Card from Dude Sweet or 12 Cuts Brazilian - through FEBRUARY 14 ONLY!

✨ Perfect for foodies, creatives, supporters, and those curious enough to follow the White Rabbit.





💛 Tax-Deductible

A portion of this sponsorship may be tax-deductible as a charitable contribution to Independence Gardens, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The fair market value of goods and services received will be provided after the event.