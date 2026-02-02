The Maggy Haves School's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Score big with this exclusive Dodgers Dugout Club experience! Just steps from the on-deck circle, you’ll practically be swinging the bat yourself at home plate with some of the very best seats in Dodger Stadium!
Package includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or looking for the ultimate date night or family outing, this is a bucket-list baseball experience you won’t forget.
*Player images are view from seats
***Game date to be mutually agreed upon, subject to availability.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Saturday, March 14 at 7:30pm: Watch the Clippers take on the Kings from the floor of the brand new Intuit Arena. Feel the intensity, hear the players, and soak in the electric atmosphere that only floor seating can deliver. Perfect for a memorable night out—this is basketball the way it’s meant to be seen.
Seats: Floor 25, Row B, Seats 29-31.
*Image is view from seats
Includes parking pass.
FMV: $2,000
Starting bid
Thursday, March 12 at 7:30pm: Score four premier VIP seats at center court as the Lakers take on the Bulls, complete with in-seat service, Lexus Club access, and one VIP parking pass. Seats: Premier 14, Row 3, Seats 1-4 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal.
*Image is view from seats
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm: Score four premier VIP seats at center ice complete with in-seat service, Lexus Club access, and one VIP parking pass. Cheer on the Kings at Crypto Arena as they battle the Flyers in an unforgettable hockey experience. Seats: Premier 14, Row 3, Seats 1-4
*Image is view from seats
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Monday, March 30 at 7:00pm: Watch the Lakers take on the Wizards from Section 106, Row K, Seats 7-10 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal.
*Image is view from seats
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Sunday, April 12 at 5:30pm: Watch the Lakers take on the Jazz from Section 108, Row 9, Seats 9-12 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal.
*Image is view from seats
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! Bid on four tickets to the world-famous Universal Studios Hollywood, where thrilling rides, amazing attractions, and blockbuster entertainment await you. From heart-pounding roller coasters to Super Silly Fun Land, experience it all with family or friends at one of the top theme parks in the world!
*Tickets are good for single/same day admission only. They may not be applied toward the price of any Celebrity Annual Pass. Passes are not upgradeable and cannot be applied as a credit. Tickets are not valid for Halloween Horror Nights. Blackout dates apply.
*Expires March 31, 2027
FMV: $600
Starting bid
Musical theater lovers, go full out at the Hollywood Bowl with 4 terrace box seats to a once in a lifetime performance of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler on April 3rd at 8pm. Valet parking is included.
FMV: $1600
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a moment of pure bliss with this curated self-care experience. This indulgent bundle includes a relaxing massage (Squeeze) to melt away stress, two glossy gel manicures (Nails by Christy K) for perfectly polished hands; decadent gourmet chocolate bars from Epicurious Gourmet to satisfy your sweet tooth; two passes for cryotherapy, infrared sauna and yoga class at Artha; and a selection of coveted Saranghae Korean skincare products known for their glow-boosting magic.
Whether you’re craving rest, radiance, or a little chocolate therapy, this package delivers head-to-toe pampering. Bid high, relax deeper, and glow brighter.
Ultimate Korean Skin-Care Products:
**All products are vegan, cruelty-free, GMO-free and unscented
FMV: $525
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness routine with three Pilates sessions at the beautiful Focus Pilates in North Hollywood, tailored to your needs. Focus Pilates offers guidance to strengthen, tone, and increase flexibility in a private studio setting. Good for any level of pilates student!
Expires 30 days after first class is redeemed.
*Expires December 2026
FMV: $60
Starting bid
Refresh your complexion with a microdermabrasion facial from K&K Skin. This is a gentle, non-invasive, relaxing treatment that exfoliates and adds hydration to your skin. With no down time needed, you'll leave your appointment glowing.
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $235
Starting bid
Get a fresh new look with a professional haircut! Whether you need a sharp, clean cut or a stylish trim, these experienced stylists will ensure precision, attention to detail, and a style that suits you best. Go for a bold transformation or just a polished upate. Either way, you'll be in great hands and enjoy a relaxing salon experience!
Bid on a self-care moment for you or a loved one! This certificate is for one women's haircut with Claire Criswell.
*Expires December 31, 2026
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Your best hair days are ahead with 30 days of expert guidance from hair artist Leslie Natalie. With weekly Zooms and text support, learn what products and tools to use for your hair type and how to use them to get professionally styled hair at home.
This comprehensive 4-week experience is designed to discover how to love your hair and take the guesswork out of your routine. You’ll master professional styling techniques, discover the perfect color palette for your skin tone, and finally understand which products and tools actually work for your hair type. You’ll have a pro in your pocket every step of the way! www.leslie-natalie.com
*Please note: service is only available for female clients.
**Initial appointment must be scheduled by April 4, 2026.
FMV: $297
Starting bid
Gain insight, clarity, and renewal with this virtual tarot reading and intuitive energy healing session with Jeannine from 3 of Cups Healing.
From wherever you are, enjoy a personalized experience designed to offer guidance, balance, and energetic reset—perfect for anyone seeking reflection and intention. www.3ofcupshealing.com/
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Ground yourself and up to 9 others at a one-hour private wellness experience, drawing from yoga, meditation, breathwork, or a combination of the three. Whether you're looking for something relaxing, stress-relieving, grounding, or gently energizing, Good Company Events founder Allie will design an experience that feels welcoming and accessible to everyone of all experience levels and abilities.
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a sweet start to babyhood:
FMV: $1550
Starting bid
This EF Collection 14K Gold Diamond Hebrew Mom Necklace makes for the perfect gift for all moms and mom-like figures. Featuring .09 carats of diamond set in 14K Gold Hebrew letters meaning "mom" in English, this necklace is a sweet, sparkly addition to any layer.
FMV: $1,695
Starting bid
Become a Founding Member with a three month membership at Burbank's brand new Equinox. Starting with the club's grand opening in summer of 2026, upgrade your workouts with state of the art equipment and unlimited group classes:
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $900
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate fan bundle from California’s favorite burger spot! This crave-worthy package is packed with food, fun, and exclusive merch, including
Whether you're a longtime loyalist or just love a great burger moment, this bundle delivers iconic flavor and classic style. Perfect for gifting — or keeping all to yourself!
FMV: $210
Starting bid
Dig into a delicious feast at one of Bacari's famed Los Angeles restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Known for their Mediterranean-inspired small plates and cozy atmosphere, Bacari is perfect for any occasion, from date night to weekend brunch.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best gelato in Southern California! Over 20 flavors made fresh in-house daily. No one will blame you if you don't want to share.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Get stoked on this exclusive Family Four-Pack of Nike SB sneakers from Nike SB!
This package includes up to four pairs of Nike SB sneakers, perfect for the whole family. From an iconic brand that's home to the world's best athletes, Nike SB and its shoes shape sports style and culture. Get the family laced up in styles designed by and worn by the best professional skateboarders in the world!
Details:
FMV: $500
Starting bid
Experience theatre in a truly iconic setting with this exciting package from the Pasadena Playhouse!
This experience includes two (2) tickets to any Mainstage production at the historic Pasadena Playhouse, Southern California’s official State Theater. From new works to acclaimed productions and beloved classics, each season delivers unforgettable performances.
Bid and enjoy a date night out at an iconic must-see theater!
FMV: $170
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight with two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum; enjoy front-of-the-line access for four to The Broad - experience modern masterpieces in a striking architectural setting without the wait; enjoy a day of beauty and fresh air with four one-day admission tickets to Descanso Gardens; explore more than 300 classic cars with two (2) tickets to the Petersen Automotive Museum as well as free parking and a self-guided tour of the infamous Vault; and dive into an unforgettable day at the Aquarium of the Pacific - enjoy two admission tickets to explore fascinating marine life, interactive exhibits, and ocean wonders in Long Beach.
FMV: $507
Starting bid
Enjoy a family day at the Skirball Cultural Center! This package includes seven (7) Member-for-a-Day passes, offering you and your guests a Skirball Cultural Center museum experience featuring:
From inspiring art and cultural exhibitions to hands-on discovery and family-friendly fun, the Skirball offers something for every age and interest. Plan a special family outing, a memorable playdate, or a day of exploration with friends with this package!
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $180
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of fresh air, farm fun, and family memories with a Family Season Pass from Underwood Family Farms!
Your pass includes:
From meeting friendly farm animals to picking your own seasonal fruits and vegetables, this pass offers wholesome experiences for the whole family all year long.
*Please note: The pass does not include admission on weekends during the Springtime Easter Festival and Fall Harvest Festival events.
Bid and treat your family to a year of outdoor adventure and farm-fresh fun!
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $375
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing afternoon wine tasting for you and three friends in the Santa Ynez countryside at the picturesque Grassini Family Vineyards. Get an early taste with three bottles of the vineyard's estate-grown wines: Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc, Afiora Rosé, and Articondo Proprietary Blend. *Expires March 7, 2027
While you're there, enjoy a full year of exploration with an Adventurer Membership to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History! The membership includes free admission to the Museum and Sea Center for two named adults (or one named adult + one guest) and up to 5 dependent children under 18 (guest must be accompanied by named member).
*Expires one year from date of activation
FMV: $450
Starting bid
Inspire your budding artist with an art class for up to 6 kids in the comfort of your own home. Creatiive Natiive leads process-based classes focused on lifelong skill-building through creativity and exploration, nurturing students' imagination, confidence, and self-expression.
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $350
Starting bid
*All expire March 7, 2027
FMV: $480
Starting bid
The ultimate combo for active kiddos!
Includes:
This bundle is perfect for kids who love to move their bodies, build confidence, and burn off those wiggles in the most joyful way possible.
*All expire March 2027
FMV: $509
Starting bid
Let your little artist go wild with a painter's paradise in a basket. Basket includes: 1 vase and a To-Go-Paint Kit; $100 gift card to Color Me Mine; a year-long VIP card
Get creative and paint any ceramic you please at Color Me Mine Studio City with your VIP card (studio fees waved and 10% off ceramic items for a full year!) and $100 gift card. While you're there, drop off the vase from your DIY kit, which you can paint in the comfort of your own home with the paints and brushes provided, then bring to Color Me Mine for firing.
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $250
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe with the help of professional stylist Meg Gallagher. This 3-hour personalized styling session is designed to elevate your everyday style and help you make the most of what’s already in your closet.
Your experience includes:
• A personalized style consultation to define your aesthetic and wardrobe goals
• A closet edit to refine, reorganize, and identify gaps in your current wardrobe
• A curated shopping list tailored specifically to you, helping you complete your wardrobe with intention and confidence
Perfect for anyone looking to streamline their style, build versatile outfits, or simply bring new life to their closet.
*New clients only
*Winner must live in Los Angeles
*May be gifted
*Expires March 7, 2027
FMV: $875
Starting bid
Spark confidence, creativity and joyful learning with a package from Kinder Ready! The top two bidders will each take home a basket.
Basket 1 Includes:
Basket 2 includes:
*Home appointment in literacy, math, and play at child's home. Child must be at least 3 years old.
*Expires August 2026
FMV: $350
Starting bid
Educational Therapy (ET) provides individualized academic support for students who struggle to learn.. Unlike traditional tutoring, Educational Therapy addresses underlying learning differences such as dyslexia dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, and executive functioning difficulties. Through personalized instruction and evidence-based instructional models, students gain confidence and position themselves for academic success. Bid on a session of educational therapy with MHS dad Ryan Graber, and give a child the gift of confidence and academic growth! www.graberedservices.com/
FMV: $175
Starting bid
Capture genuine moments and childhood magic with this relaxed 15-minute mini photo shoot for up to three (3) children with Ryan and Sloane French (Jackson (Home Room) and Georgia's (Circle Room) parents)!
Details of the Experience:
Bid on this session which focuses on authentic, joyful moments, capturing your children just as they are in a friendly, low-pressure environment!
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $350
Starting bid
Capture genuine moments and childhood magic with this relaxed 15-minute mini photo shoot for up to three (3) children with Ryan and Sloane French (Jackson (Home Room) and Georgia's (Circle Room) parents)!
Details of the Experience:
Bid on this session which focuses on authentic, joyful moments, capturing your children just as they are in a friendly, low-pressure environment!
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $350
Starting bid
Enroll your budding performer in a semester of classes with Tiny Spotlight - a theatre school for kiddos ages 3-11, offering musical theatre, imrov and sketch comedy classes. *Expires March 2027
FMV: $700
Starting bid
Own a piece of rare artwork.
This limited edition Cat in the Hat print is a fine art serigraph reproduction adapted from an original drawing by Theodor Seuss Geisel ("Dr. Seuss") and produced after his death in a limited edition. This work is included in The Art of Dr. Seuss collection, a collection comprised of significant limited editions adapted from Dr. Seuss's original drawings.
This print is reproduced using a process called fine art serigraphy. Each color was separated and mixed under the guidance of a master printmaker and, thereafter, each serigraph was individually inked via silkscreen one color at a time. The entire edition is printed on acid-free paper. The dimensions of the paper are 12.5" x 15" with an image size of 8" x 11".
This edition was produced in 2007. There are 1500 prints, this one is 101/1500.
*Comes with Certificate of Authenticity
FMV: $1500
Starting bid
Make your next birthday party or special event an unforgettable memory! This lighting package is perfect for kids or adults and instantly transforms your home, garage, or yard into a fun dance party or stylish mood-lit space.
Includes:
Great for dance parties, celebrations, and creating a special atmosphere.
Optional extra free gear: mirror ball and color-changing carnival bulbs.
Timing: Setup: 1.5–2 hours | Cleanup: 1 hour
Bid to give someone a party they’ll never forget and help MHS!
*Expires September 2027
FMV: $600
Starting bid
Preserve a treasured piece of history or art with this exceptional donation from M Conservation LLC, owned and operated by MHS mom Madalyn Meehan.
This package includes restoration of one paper artwork, which can include an original work of art, letter, map, poster or other paper-based item. M Conservation specializes in museum-quality conservation, preservation, and restoration, ensuring your piece is carefully treated to maintain its integrity and longevity.
Madalyn Meehan and her team bring expertise and meticulous care to every restoration project. Protect your cherished artwork and let it be enjoyed for generations to come. Bid to secure professional conservation that combines artistry, precision and preservation!
*Expires March 2027
FMV: $650
Starting bid
Take care of your furbabies with $300 toward vet visits at NoHo Urgent Care Animal Hospital, owned and operated by MHS' very own Baljinder Singh, where the staff believes in treating every pet like their own. Open 7 days a week from 7am until 11pm. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Package also includes a gift basket of goodies for your furry friend.
FMV: $370
Starting bid
Bid on a standout collectible with this incredible piece from Los Angeles Lakers!
This Rui Hachimura Autographed Jersey (XL) is officially signed by the Lakers forward, a must-have for fans and memorabilia collectors. Perfect for framing, display, or celebrating your team pride, this jersey captures the excitement of Lakers basketball and the talent of one of the team’s stars. *Certificate of Authenticity included.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Own a piece of Lakers history with this collector’s item from the Los Angeles Lakers!
This Austin Reaves Autographed Basketball features the signature of the rising Lakers star, a must-have for fans and collectors. Perfect for display, memorabilia collections or as a standout gift for any basketball enthusiast, this piece celebrates one of the most exciting players in the league today. Bid and bring home a piece of Lakers history! *Certificate of Authenticity included.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Show your Lakers pride with this fun fan package from the Los Angeles Lakers!
This bundle includes:
Bid on this Lakers bundle for your favorite Lakers fan!
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
A slam dunk for any Lakers fan with this ultimate fan package from Los Angeles Lakers!
This all-in-one Showtime Lakers bundle includes:
Bid to bring the excitement of the iconic showtime Lakers to your home!
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Cuddle up for family movie night with a double feature from A24. This basket has everything you need for a fun night in! Delight in the ultimate film-lover’s haul with an A24 Swag Bag, including:
FMV: $279
Starting bid
Bring a touch of spooky style with this exclusive piece from MGM/Amazon Studios x Pottery Barn!
Perfect for fans of The Addams Family, The Wednesday Addams Hologram Mirror is a collectible with gothic charm and is a must-have for a Wednesday fan! Bid for your favorite Addams Family fan.
FMV: $399
Starting bid
Surprise your Disney-loving kid with gifts they'll love from BoxLunch. They can keep their "Stitch" gold necklace and Inside Out Mystery Bus Pin in their Disney Loungefly Purse along with their Mouse Ears Soft Wallet and Twitchy Witchy Girl Notebook. Also includes a pair of Freshly Picked Disney Princess baby shoes, HoneyMaru + Friends plush toys, and an Aristocats Piggy Bank.
Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer committed to offering the best in official licensed merchandise and making a difference in the community. It is built on its partnership with Feeding America - for every $10 spent, BoxLunch helps to donate a meal through Feeding America.
FMV: $175
Starting bid
Watch the superfans in your life light up when they see these gifts from BoxLunch. For the Disney enthusiast, a Winnie the Pooh shoulder bag, Inside Out Mystery Bus pin, "Mater" gold necklace, Ratatouille noodle bowl and chopsticks, and drawing of Buzz and Woody. The basket also includes HoneyMaru + Friends plush toy, Super Mario light up canvas, and Lord of the Rings "Gollum" Wooble learn to crochet kit.
Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer committed to offering the best in official licensed merchandise and making a difference in the community. It is built on its partnership with Feeding America - for every $10 spent, BoxLunch helps to donate a meal through Feeding America.
FMV: $175
Starting bid
Get ready for a dazzling evening of glitz, glamour, and show-stopping performances!
Enjoy two (2) tickets (Parterre R, Row A) to Dancing with the Stars Live on Sunday, April 26 at 7:30pm at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and cheer on your favorite pros and celebrity dancers as they light up the stage with high-energy routines, stunning costumes, and unforgettable choreography.
Your package also includes a parking pass, making your night seamless from arrival to encore!
*Image is view from seats
FMV: $525
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