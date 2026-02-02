The Maggy Haves School's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Score big with this exclusive Dodgers Dugout Club experience! Just steps from the on-deck circle, you’ll practically be swinging the bat yourself at home plate with some of the very best seats in Dodger Stadium!





Package includes:

4 Dugout Club seats (7DG, Row EE, Seats 1-4) to a Los Angeles Dodgers home game

All-inclusive gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages

Private in-seat service throughout the game

Access to the Dugout Club restaurant and lounge

2 preferred parking passes included

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or looking for the ultimate date night or family outing, this is a bucket-list baseball experience you won’t forget.





*Player images are view from seats





***Game date to be mutually agreed upon, subject to availability.



FMV: Priceless