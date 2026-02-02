Maggy Haves School

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Maggy Haves School

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The Maggy Haves School's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

101 - 4 Dugout Club Seats for Dodgers 2026 Season Game item
101 - 4 Dugout Club Seats for Dodgers 2026 Season Game item
101 - 4 Dugout Club Seats for Dodgers 2026 Season Game item
101 - 4 Dugout Club Seats for Dodgers 2026 Season Game
$650

Starting bid

Score big with this exclusive Dodgers Dugout Club experience! Just steps from the on-deck circle, you’ll practically be swinging the bat yourself at home plate with some of the very best seats in Dodger Stadium!


Package includes:

  • 4 Dugout Club seats (7DG, Row EE, Seats 1-4) to a Los Angeles Dodgers home game
  • All-inclusive gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Private in-seat service throughout the game
  • Access to the Dugout Club restaurant and lounge
  • 2 preferred parking passes included

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or looking for the ultimate date night or family outing, this is a bucket-list baseball experience you won’t forget.


*Player images are view from seats


***Game date to be mutually agreed upon, subject to availability.

FMV: Priceless

102 - Three Floor Seats to Clippers v. Sacramento on 3/14 item
102 - Three Floor Seats to Clippers v. Sacramento on 3/14 item
102 - Three Floor Seats to Clippers v. Sacramento on 3/14
$550

Starting bid

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30pm: Watch the Clippers take on the Kings from the floor of the brand new Intuit Arena. Feel the intensity, hear the players, and soak in the electric atmosphere that only floor seating can deliver. Perfect for a memorable night out—this is basketball the way it’s meant to be seen.

Seats: Floor 25, Row B, Seats 29-31.

*Image is view from seats


Includes parking pass.

FMV: $2,000

103 - Center Court at Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls on 3/12 item
103 - Center Court at Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls on 3/12 item
103 - Center Court at Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls on 3/12
$550

Starting bid

Thursday, March 12 at 7:30pm: Score four premier VIP seats at center court as the Lakers take on the Bulls, complete with in-seat service, Lexus Club access, and one VIP parking pass. Seats: Premier 14, Row 3, Seats 1-4 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal.


*Image is view from seats


FMV: Priceless

104 - Center Ice at LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on 3/19 item
104 - Center Ice at LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on 3/19 item
104 - Center Ice at LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on 3/19 item
104 - Center Ice at LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on 3/19
$500

Starting bid

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm: Score four premier VIP seats at center ice complete with in-seat service, Lexus Club access, and one VIP parking pass. Cheer on the Kings at Crypto Arena as they battle the Flyers in an unforgettable hockey experience. Seats: Premier 14, Row 3, Seats 1-4


*Image is view from seats


FMV: Priceless

105 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Washington Wizards on 3/30 item
105 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Washington Wizards on 3/30 item
105 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Washington Wizards on 3/30
$500

Starting bid

Monday, March 30 at 7:00pm: Watch the Lakers take on the Wizards from Section 106, Row K, Seats 7-10 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal. 


*Image is view from seats


FMV: Priceless

106 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on 4/12 item
106 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on 4/12 item
106 - 4 Prime Seats to Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on 4/12
$500

Starting bid

Sunday, April 12 at 5:30pm: Watch the Lakers take on the Jazz from Section 108, Row 9, Seats 9-12 at Crypto.com Arena. Experience the thrill of live NBA action up close and personal. 


*Image is view from seats

FMV: Priceless

107 - Four Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood item
107 - Four Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood item
107 - Four Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood
$275

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! Bid on four tickets to the world-famous Universal Studios Hollywood, where thrilling rides, amazing attractions, and blockbuster entertainment await you. From heart-pounding roller coasters to Super Silly Fun Land, experience it all with family or friends at one of the top theme parks in the world!

*Tickets are good for single/same day admission only. They may not be applied toward the price of any Celebrity Annual Pass. Passes are not upgradeable and cannot be applied as a credit. Tickets are not valid for Halloween Horror Nights. Blackout dates apply.


*Expires March 31, 2027

FMV: $600

108 - The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl item
108 - The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl
$495

Starting bid

Musical theater lovers, go full out at the Hollywood Bowl with 4 terrace box seats to a once in a lifetime performance of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler on April 3rd at 8pm. Valet parking is included.

FMV: $1600

109 - Body and Soul Self-Care Bundle item
109 - Body and Soul Self-Care Bundle item
109 - Body and Soul Self-Care Bundle item
109 - Body and Soul Self-Care Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a moment of pure bliss with this curated self-care experience. This indulgent bundle includes a relaxing massage (Squeeze) to melt away stress, two glossy gel manicures (Nails by Christy K) for perfectly polished hands; decadent gourmet chocolate bars from Epicurious Gourmet to satisfy your sweet tooth; two passes for cryotherapy, infrared sauna and yoga class at Artha; and a selection of coveted Saranghae Korean skincare products known for their glow-boosting magic.


Whether you’re craving rest, radiance, or a little chocolate therapy, this package delivers head-to-toe pampering. Bid high, relax deeper, and glow brighter.


Ultimate Korean Skin-Care Products:

  • (1) Nourishing & Moisturizing Oil to Foam Cleanser (3.38fl oz)
  • (1) Calm & Glow Snail Mucin Serum 96 (1.69fl oz)
  • (1) Pore Exfoliating Facial Brush
  • (1) Orora by Saranghae Bioactive Collagen Cream with HumaColl21 (1.7fl oz)
  • (1) Advanced Brightening & Dark Spot Repair Serum (1.01fl oz)
  • (1) Advanced Pore Minimizing & Skin Tone Corrective Serum (1.01 fl oz)

**All products are vegan, cruelty-free, GMO-free and unscented


FMV: $525

110 - 3 Reformer Pilates Group Sessions at Focus Pilates item
110 - 3 Reformer Pilates Group Sessions at Focus Pilates item
110 - 3 Reformer Pilates Group Sessions at Focus Pilates
$25

Starting bid

Elevate your fitness routine with three Pilates sessions at the beautiful Focus Pilates in North Hollywood, tailored to your needs. Focus Pilates offers guidance to strengthen, tone, and increase flexibility in a private studio setting. Good for any level of pilates student!


Expires 30 days after first class is redeemed.


*Expires December 2026

FMV: $60

111 - Microdermabrasion Facial at K&K Skin item
111 - Microdermabrasion Facial at K&K Skin item
111 - Microdermabrasion Facial at K&K Skin
$75

Starting bid

Refresh your complexion with a microdermabrasion facial from K&K Skin. This is a gentle, non-invasive, relaxing treatment that exfoliates and adds hydration to your skin. With no down time needed, you'll leave your appointment glowing.


*Expires March 2027

FMV: $235

112 - Women's Haircut from Rats Nest Parlor item
112 - Women's Haircut from Rats Nest Parlor item
112 - Women's Haircut from Rats Nest Parlor
$65

Starting bid

Get a fresh new look with a professional haircut! Whether you need a sharp, clean cut or a stylish trim, these experienced stylists will ensure precision, attention to detail, and a style that suits you best. Go for a bold transformation or just a polished upate. Either way, you'll be in great hands and enjoy a relaxing salon experience!


Bid on a self-care moment for you or a loved one! This certificate is for one women's haircut with Claire Criswell.


*Expires December 31, 2026

FMV: $150

113 - Hair Care Coaching with Boxed Beauty item
113 - Hair Care Coaching with Boxed Beauty item
113 - Hair Care Coaching with Boxed Beauty
$100

Starting bid

Your best hair days are ahead with 30 days of expert guidance from hair artist Leslie Natalie. With weekly Zooms and text support, learn what products and tools to use for your hair type and how to use them to get professionally styled hair at home.


This comprehensive 4-week experience is designed to discover how to love your hair and take the guesswork out of your routine. You’ll master professional styling techniques, discover the perfect color palette for your skin tone, and finally understand which products and tools actually work for your hair type. You’ll have a pro in your pocket every step of the way! www.leslie-natalie.com


*Please note: service is only available for female clients.


**Initial appointment must be scheduled by April 4, 2026.


FMV: $297

114 - Virtual Tarot Reading + Intuitive Energy Healing item
114 - Virtual Tarot Reading + Intuitive Energy Healing item
114 - Virtual Tarot Reading + Intuitive Energy Healing
$85

Starting bid

Gain insight, clarity, and renewal with this virtual tarot reading and intuitive energy healing session with Jeannine from 3 of Cups Healing.


From wherever you are, enjoy a personalized experience designed to offer guidance, balance, and energetic reset—perfect for anyone seeking reflection and intention. www.3ofcupshealing.com/


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $300

115 - One Hour Private Wellness Experience item
115 - One Hour Private Wellness Experience
$75

Starting bid

Ground yourself and up to 9 others at a one-hour private wellness experience, drawing from yoga, meditation, breathwork, or a combination of the three. Whether you're looking for something relaxing, stress-relieving, grounding, or gently energizing, Good Company Events founder Allie will design an experience that feels welcoming and accessible to everyone of all experience levels and abilities.


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $200

116 - New Baby Bundle: Postpartum Meals, PT, and Baby Goods item
116 - New Baby Bundle: Postpartum Meals, PT, and Baby Goods item
116 - New Baby Bundle: Postpartum Meals, PT, and Baby Goods item
116 - New Baby Bundle: Postpartum Meals, PT, and Baby Goods
$600

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a sweet start to babyhood:

  • Two (2) weeks of nutritious postpartum meals freshly made and frozen for ease. Homemade in a home kitchen by certified postpartum doula nutritionist, Leanna Hyndman https://solorflora.com/. *Blackout dates July-November 2026.
  • The gift of strength and support with a one-on-one pelvic floor physical therapy session with a licensed specialist at MyoDetox Studio City. Perfect for postpartum recovery, core strengthening, or simply reconnecting with your body.
  • A $100 gift card and sweet, soft JellyCat puppy from Juvenile Shop, your one-stop shop for baby items in Sherman Oaks. Family-owned and operated since 1938, find everything you'll need and want for your baby; from onesies and bibs to toys and books, high chairs and rockers to strollers and cribs.


FMV: $1550

117 - Stunning Gold Hebrew "Mom" Necklace item
117 - Stunning Gold Hebrew "Mom" Necklace item
117 - Stunning Gold Hebrew "Mom" Necklace
$300

Starting bid

This EF Collection 14K Gold Diamond Hebrew Mom Necklace makes for the perfect gift for all moms and mom-like figures. Featuring .09 carats of diamond set in 14K Gold Hebrew letters meaning "mom" in English, this necklace is a sweet, sparkly addition to any layer.


FMV: $1,695

118 - Equinox 3 Month Membership item
118 - Equinox 3 Month Membership item
118 - Equinox 3 Month Membership item
118 - Equinox 3 Month Membership
$150

Starting bid

Become a Founding Member with a three month membership at Burbank's brand new Equinox. Starting with the club's grand opening in summer of 2026, upgrade your workouts with state of the art equipment and unlimited group classes:

  • Outdoor Lounge + Fitness Terrace
  • Saunas, Steam Rooms, Cold Plunges + Showers
  • Science-Backed Personal Training

*Expires March 2027


FMV: $900

119 - In-N-Out Burger Bundle item
119 - In-N-Out Burger Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate fan bundle from California’s favorite burger spot! This crave-worthy package is packed with food, fun, and exclusive merch, including

  • 10 Gift Cards for Burgers, Fries & Drinks
  • Logo Hat
  • Logo T-Shirt (Size XL)
  • Large Reusable Drink Cup with Straw
  • 75th Anniversary Socks
  • Ceramic Double Double Mug with Lid
  • Logo Burger Pen
  • Fridge Magnet
  • Playing Cards
  • Miniature Burger, Fries & Drink Eraser Set
  • Vinyl Stickers

Whether you're a longtime loyalist or just love a great burger moment, this bundle delivers iconic flavor and classic style. Perfect for gifting — or keeping all to yourself!


FMV: $210

120 - Bacari Gift Certificate item
120 - Bacari Gift Certificate item
120 - Bacari Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Dig into a delicious feast at one of Bacari's famed Los Angeles restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Known for their Mediterranean-inspired small plates and cozy atmosphere, Bacari is perfect for any occasion, from date night to weekend brunch.


FMV: $100

121 - Fill Your Cup with Gelato at Bacio di Latte item
121 - Fill Your Cup with Gelato at Bacio di Latte item
121 - Fill Your Cup with Gelato at Bacio di Latte
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the best gelato in Southern California! Over 20 flavors made fresh in-house daily. No one will blame you if you don't want to share.


FMV: $200

122 - Family Nike SB Sneaks item
122 - Family Nike SB Sneaks item
122 - Family Nike SB Sneaks
$125

Starting bid

Get stoked on this exclusive Family Four-Pack of Nike SB sneakers from Nike SB!

This package includes up to four pairs of Nike SB sneakers, perfect for the whole family. From an iconic brand that's home to the world's best athletes, Nike SB and its shoes shape sports style and culture. Get the family laced up in styles designed by and worn by the best professional skateboarders in the world!

Details:

  • Four (4) pairs of Nike SB sneakers
  • Styles subject to availability
  • Winner must submit shoe sizes and shipping address
  • Please allow 7–10 days for processing and shipment


FMV: $500

123 - Pasadena Playhouse item
123 - Pasadena Playhouse item
123 - Pasadena Playhouse
$80

Starting bid

Experience theatre in a truly iconic setting with this exciting package from the Pasadena Playhouse!

This experience includes two (2) tickets to any Mainstage production at the historic Pasadena Playhouse, Southern California’s official State Theater. From new works to acclaimed productions and beloved classics, each season delivers unforgettable performances.

Bid and enjoy a date night out at an iconic must-see theater!


FMV: $170

124 - Museum Ticket Bundle item
124 - Museum Ticket Bundle item
124 - Museum Ticket Bundle item
124 - Museum Ticket Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Step into the spotlight with two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum; enjoy front-of-the-line access for four to The Broad - experience modern masterpieces in a striking architectural setting without the wait; enjoy a day of beauty and fresh air with four one-day admission tickets to Descanso Gardens; explore more than 300 classic cars with two (2) tickets to the Petersen Automotive Museum as well as free parking and a self-guided tour of the infamous Vault; and dive into an unforgettable day at the Aquarium of the Pacific - enjoy two admission tickets to explore fascinating marine life, interactive exhibits, and ocean wonders in Long Beach.

FMV: $507

125 - Skirball Center Member-for-a-Day Pass item
125 - Skirball Center Member-for-a-Day Pass item
125 - Skirball Center Member-for-a-Day Pass
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a family day at the Skirball Cultural Center! This package includes seven (7) Member-for-a-Day passes, offering you and your guests a Skirball Cultural Center museum experience featuring:

  • Full general admission
  • Entry to the popular Noah’s Ark interactive children’s exhibit
  • Access to all special exhibitions on view

From inspiring art and cultural exhibitions to hands-on discovery and family-friendly fun, the Skirball offers something for every age and interest. Plan a special family outing, a memorable playdate, or a day of exploration with friends with this package!


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $180

126 - Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass item
126 - Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass item
126 - Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass item
126 - Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of fresh air, farm fun, and family memories with a Family Season Pass from Underwood Family Farms!

Your pass includes:

  • Unlimited FREE admission to the Farm Center
    (including the Animal Center, Pick-Your-Own fields, and Christmas on the Farm weekends)
  • 10% discount on a Birthday Party reservation where you can celebrate farm-style!
  • 10% discount at the Moorpark and Somis stands perfect for bringing home the freshest local produce


From meeting friendly farm animals to picking your own seasonal fruits and vegetables, this pass offers wholesome experiences for the whole family all year long.


*Please note: The pass does not include admission on weekends during the Springtime Easter Festival and Fall Harvest Festival events.


Bid and treat your family to a year of outdoor adventure and farm-fresh fun!


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $375

127 - Explore Santa Barbara Bundle item
127 - Explore Santa Barbara Bundle item
127 - Explore Santa Barbara Bundle item
127 - Explore Santa Barbara Bundle
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon wine tasting for you and three friends in the Santa Ynez countryside at the picturesque Grassini Family Vineyards. Get an early taste with three bottles of the vineyard's estate-grown wines: Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc, Afiora Rosé, and Articondo Proprietary Blend. *Expires March 7, 2027


While you're there, enjoy a full year of exploration with an Adventurer Membership to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History! The membership includes free admission to the Museum and Sea Center for two named adults (or one named adult + one guest) and up to 5 dependent children under 18 (guest must be accompanied by named member).

*Expires one year from date of activation


FMV: $450

128 - One Hour Kids Private Art Class (up to 6 kids!) item
128 - One Hour Kids Private Art Class (up to 6 kids!)
$125

Starting bid

Inspire your budding artist with an art class for up to 6 kids in the comfort of your own home. Creatiive Natiive leads process-based classes focused on lifelong skill-building through creativity and exploration, nurturing students' imagination, confidence, and self-expression.


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $350

129 - Get the Wiggles Out Class Bundle item
129 - Get the Wiggles Out Class Bundle item
129 - Get the Wiggles Out Class Bundle item
129 - Get the Wiggles Out Class Bundle
$150

Starting bid

  • Kickstart confidence and focus! One month of karate classes (8 total) at Dawn Barnes Karate for new students, emphasizing discipline, respect, and physical fitness — all while having fun
  • Flip, tumble, and soar! One month of unlimited gymnastics classes at Cal Elite for new students, where kids can build strength, confidence, and coordination in a safe, high-energy environment.
  • Putt, laugh, and make memories! Enjoy two rounds of family-friendly miniature golf — perfect for a fun afternoon out with kids or a playful date.
  • Enjoy three gift certificates to Candyland Indoor Playground — a colorful, climate-controlled space where kids can climb, slide, and play to their hearts’ content. Perfect for playdates, rainy days, or special treats!


*All expire March 7, 2027

FMV: $480

130 - Move & Groove Class Bundle item
130 - Move & Groove Class Bundle item
130 - Move & Groove Class Bundle item
130 - Move & Groove Class Bundle
$150

Starting bid

The ultimate combo for active kiddos!

Includes:

  • Explore dance and movement with four weeks of classes at Creation Station in ballet, tap, hip hop, musical theater, jazz, or lyrical. Creation Station/GROOVE, located on Ventura near Vineland, inspires creativity, self-expression, and joy in every session. Tutu (Size 1-2T) and hair bow included. *New students only.
  • A five-week sports class session with Coach Sam to build strength, teamwork, and coordination. Classes are 45-minutes, and held at Valley Village Park. Led by Coach Sam, who is known for being fantastic with kids. Lionheart Fitness focuses on making athletics approachable and confidence-building. It’s the perfect introduction to team sports while keeping the emphasis on fun and encouragement! *New students only.
  • Kickstart confidence and focus! One month of karate classes (8 total) at Dawn Barnes Karate, emphasizing discipline, respect, and physical fitness — all while having fun. *New students only.

This bundle is perfect for kids who love to move their bodies, build confidence, and burn off those wiggles in the most joyful way possible.


*All expire March 2027


FMV: $509

131 - Color Me Mine Little Artist Gift Basket item
131 - Color Me Mine Little Artist Gift Basket item
131 - Color Me Mine Little Artist Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Let your little artist go wild with a painter's paradise in a basket. Basket includes: 1 vase and a To-Go-Paint Kit; $100 gift card to Color Me Mine; a year-long VIP card

Get creative and paint any ceramic you please at Color Me Mine Studio City with your VIP card (studio fees waved and 10% off ceramic items for a full year!) and $100 gift card. While you're there, drop off the vase from your DIY kit, which you can paint in the comfort of your own home with the paints and brushes provided, then bring to Color Me Mine for firing.


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $250

132 - Personal Styling with Meg Gallagher item
132 - Personal Styling with Meg Gallagher item
132 - Personal Styling with Meg Gallagher item
132 - Personal Styling with Meg Gallagher
$200

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe with the help of professional stylist Meg Gallagher. This 3-hour personalized styling session is designed to elevate your everyday style and help you make the most of what’s already in your closet.

Your experience includes:
• A personalized style consultation to define your aesthetic and wardrobe goals
• A closet edit to refine, reorganize, and identify gaps in your current wardrobe
• A curated shopping list tailored specifically to you, helping you complete your wardrobe with intention and confidence

Perfect for anyone looking to streamline their style, build versatile outfits, or simply bring new life to their closet.


*New clients only
*Winner must live in Los Angeles
*May be gifted

*Expires March 7, 2027


FMV: $875

133 - Kinder Ready Learning Basket item
133 - Kinder Ready Learning Basket item
133 - Kinder Ready Learning Basket
$125

Starting bid

Spark confidence, creativity and joyful learning with a package from Kinder Ready! The top two bidders will each take home a basket.


Basket 1 Includes:

  • One (1) Hour In-Home Academic Learning Gift Certificate for a customized, one-on-one session designed to strengthen foundational skills, boost confidence and nurture a lifelong love of learning in the comfort of your home
  • Minnie & Mickey Mouse stuffed animals
  • A gigantic pink stuffed teddy bear
  • The Light in Me Sees the Light in You book
  • A Highlights Write-On Wipe-Off activity book
  • ColorWorld: Sweet Scents set featuring 7 scented markers, 35+ customizable stickers, and 30+ pages to color

Basket 2 includes:

  • One (1) Hour In-Home Academic Learning Gift Certificate for a customized, one-on-one session designed to build skills, confidence and a love of learning in the comfort of your home
  • Hot Wheels cars for high-speed imaginative play
  • Paw Patrol stuffed animals for cuddly adventures
  • Cocomelon Five-Minute Stories, perfect for quick and engaging read-alouds
  • A gigantic white stuffed teddy bear
  • ColorWorld: Sweet Scents activity set featuring 7 scented markers, 35+ customizable stickers and 30+ pages to color

*Home appointment in literacy, math, and play at child's home. Child must be at least 3 years old.


*Expires August 2026


FMV: $350

134 - Graber Private Educational Services item
134 - Graber Private Educational Services
$50

Starting bid

Educational Therapy (ET) provides individualized academic support for students who struggle to learn.. Unlike traditional tutoring, Educational Therapy addresses underlying learning differences such as dyslexia dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, and executive functioning difficulties. Through personalized instruction and evidence-based instructional models, students gain confidence and position themselves for academic success. Bid on a session of educational therapy with MHS dad Ryan Graber, and give a child the gift of confidence and academic growth! www.graberedservices.com/


FMV: $175

135 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #1 item
135 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #1 item
135 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #1
$100

Starting bid

Capture genuine moments and childhood magic with this relaxed 15-minute mini photo shoot for up to three (3) children with Ryan and Sloane French (Jackson (Home Room) and Georgia's (Circle Room) parents)!


Details of the Experience:

  • Ryan will be behind the camera, bringing his professional eye and easygoing style, and Sloane will be there to chat, entertain and help your kids feel comfortable
  • Super relaxed atmosphere, quick (15 minutes!), no forced smiles or awkward posing
  • Family-friendly flexibility. If your child is shy, you’re welcome to hop in the photos
  • Personal touches encouraged – bring a favorite toy, book, or anything your kids love

Bid on this session which focuses on authentic, joyful moments, capturing your children just as they are in a friendly, low-pressure environment!


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $350

136 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #2 item
136 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #2 item
136 - Little Lens Studio - Mini Photo Shoot #2
$100

Starting bid

Capture genuine moments and childhood magic with this relaxed 15-minute mini photo shoot for up to three (3) children with Ryan and Sloane French (Jackson (Home Room) and Georgia's (Circle Room) parents)!


Details of the Experience:

  • Ryan will be behind the camera, bringing his professional eye and easygoing style, and Sloane will be there to chat, entertain and help your kids feel comfortable
  • Super relaxed atmosphere, quick (15 minutes!), no forced smiles or awkward posing
  • Family-friendly flexibility. If your child is shy, you’re welcome to hop in the photos
  • Personal touches encouraged – bring a favorite toy, book, or anything your kids love

Bid on this session which focuses on authentic, joyful moments, capturing your children just as they are in a friendly, low-pressure environment!


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $350

137 - Theatre Classes for the Littles item
137 - Theatre Classes for the Littles
$150

Starting bid

Enroll your budding performer in a semester of classes with Tiny Spotlight - a theatre school for kiddos ages 3-11, offering musical theatre, imrov and sketch comedy classes. *Expires March 2027


FMV: $700

138 - Cat in the Hat Limited Edition Print item
138 - Cat in the Hat Limited Edition Print
$450

Starting bid

Own a piece of rare artwork.

This limited edition Cat in the Hat print is a fine art serigraph reproduction adapted from an original drawing by Theodor Seuss Geisel ("Dr. Seuss") and produced after his death in a limited edition. This work is included in The Art of Dr. Seuss collection, a collection comprised of significant limited editions adapted from Dr. Seuss's original drawings.

This print is reproduced using a process called fine art serigraphy. Each color was separated and mixed under the guidance of a master printmaker and, thereafter, each serigraph was individually inked via silkscreen one color at a time. The entire edition is printed on acid-free paper. The dimensions of the paper are 12.5" x 15" with an image size of 8" x 11".

This edition was produced in 2007. There are 1500 prints, this one is 101/1500.


*Comes with Certificate of Authenticity


FMV: $1500

139 - Let's Get Lit! Party Lighting Rental Package item
139 - Let's Get Lit! Party Lighting Rental Package
$100

Starting bid

Make your next birthday party or special event an unforgettable memory! This lighting package is perfect for kids or adults and instantly transforms your home, garage, or yard into a fun dance party or stylish mood-lit space.


Includes:

  • 10 color-changing LED uplights
  • Easy-to-use controller with pre-programmed effects (kid- and parent-friendly)
  • Setup and cleanup included

Great for dance parties, celebrations, and creating a special atmosphere.


Optional extra free gear: mirror ball and color-changing carnival bulbs.


Timing: Setup: 1.5–2 hours | Cleanup: 1 hour


Bid to give someone a party they’ll never forget and help MHS!


*Expires September 2027


FMV: $600


140 - M Conservation - Restoration of One Paper Artwork item
140 - M Conservation - Restoration of One Paper Artwork item
140 - M Conservation - Restoration of One Paper Artwork item
140 - M Conservation - Restoration of One Paper Artwork
$150

Starting bid

Preserve a treasured piece of history or art with this exceptional donation from M Conservation LLC, owned and operated by MHS mom Madalyn Meehan.

This package includes restoration of one paper artwork, which can include an original work of art, letter, map, poster or other paper-based item. M Conservation specializes in museum-quality conservation, preservation, and restoration, ensuring your piece is carefully treated to maintain its integrity and longevity.

Madalyn Meehan and her team bring expertise and meticulous care to every restoration project. Protect your cherished artwork and let it be enjoyed for generations to come. Bid to secure professional conservation that combines artistry, precision and preservation!


*Expires March 2027


FMV: $650

141 - Animal Hospital + Ultimate Pet Package item
141 - Animal Hospital + Ultimate Pet Package
$100

Starting bid

Take care of your furbabies with $300 toward vet visits at NoHo Urgent Care Animal Hospital, owned and operated by MHS' very own Baljinder Singh, where the staff believes in treating every pet like their own. Open 7 days a week from 7am until 11pm. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Package also includes a gift basket of goodies for your furry friend.


FMV: $370

142 - Rui Hachimura Autographed Jersey item
142 - Rui Hachimura Autographed Jersey item
142 - Rui Hachimura Autographed Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Bid on a standout collectible with this incredible piece from Los Angeles Lakers!

This Rui Hachimura Autographed Jersey (XL) is officially signed by the Lakers forward, a must-have for fans and memorabilia collectors. Perfect for framing, display, or celebrating your team pride, this jersey captures the excitement of Lakers basketball and the talent of one of the team’s stars. *Certificate of Authenticity included.


FMV: Priceless

143 - Austin Reeves Autographed Basketball item
143 - Austin Reeves Autographed Basketball item
143 - Austin Reeves Autographed Basketball
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Lakers history with this collector’s item from the Los Angeles Lakers!

This Austin Reaves Autographed Basketball features the signature of the rising Lakers star, a must-have for fans and collectors. Perfect for display, memorabilia collections or as a standout gift for any basketball enthusiast, this piece celebrates one of the most exciting players in the league today. Bid and bring home a piece of Lakers history! *Certificate of Authenticity included.


FMV: Priceless

144 - Lakers Cozy Luxury Swag Bag item
144 - Lakers Cozy Luxury Swag Bag item
144 - Lakers Cozy Luxury Swag Bag
$75

Starting bid

Show your Lakers pride with this fun fan package from the Los Angeles Lakers!


This bundle includes:

  • Lakers Purple Tote Bag: perfect for everyday use or game-day essentials
  • Lakers Cape: for your inner superhero
  • Lakers Bracelet: a sprited accessory for true fans
  • Lakers Replica Championship Ring Paperweight: celebrate championship glory at your desk
  • Luka XL 77 T-Shirt (not autographed): showcase your love for the Lakers in comfort and style
  • Lakers Warm Hat: stay cozy while cheering on the team

Bid on this Lakers bundle for your favorite Lakers fan!


FMV: Priceless

145 - Lakers Grill Master Swag Bag item
145 - Lakers Grill Master Swag Bag item
145 - Lakers Grill Master Swag Bag
$75

Starting bid

A slam dunk for any Lakers fan with this ultimate fan package from Los Angeles Lakers!


This all-in-one Showtime Lakers bundle includes:

  • Lakers Black Tote Bag: stylish and practical for everyday use
  • Dalton Knecht Autographed Hat: a collectible keepsake from the Lakers rising star
  • Lakers Smashed Burger Press: perfect for game-day cookouts
  • Lakers Grill Set: show your team spirit while grilling
  • Set of Lakers Glasses: enjoy your favorite drinks in true Lakers style
  • We Love LA T-Shirt (XL): rep your team and LA with pride

Bid to bring the excitement of the iconic showtime Lakers to your home!


FMV: Priceless

146 - A24 Swag Bag item
146 - A24 Swag Bag
$75

Starting bid

Cuddle up for family movie night with a double feature from A24. This basket has everything you need for a fun night in! Delight in the ultimate film-lover’s haul with an A24 Swag Bag, including:

  • Marcel the Shell Blu-ray
  • The Legend of Ochi Blu-ray
  • A24 logo sticker pack
  • Baby Ochi Plush Keychain
  • Marcel the Shell heavy metal figurine
  • Hey Kids, Watch This! 100+ Movie Night Ideas for Every Kind of Kid book
  • Bubble A24 Nalgene Water Bottle
  • Green A24 Logo Tote
  • Movie Chocolate Gift Set
  • Movie Log Notebook


FMV: $279

147 - Pottery Barn x Addams Family Hologram Mirror item
147 - Pottery Barn x Addams Family Hologram Mirror
$100

Starting bid

Bring a touch of spooky style with this exclusive piece from MGM/Amazon Studios x Pottery Barn!

Perfect for fans of The Addams Family, The Wednesday Addams Hologram Mirror is a collectible with gothic charm and is a must-have for a Wednesday fan! Bid for your favorite Addams Family fan.


FMV: $399

148 - BoxLunch Fandom Basket #1 item
148 - BoxLunch Fandom Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Surprise your Disney-loving kid with gifts they'll love from BoxLunch. They can keep their "Stitch" gold necklace and Inside Out Mystery Bus Pin in their Disney Loungefly Purse along with their Mouse Ears Soft Wallet and Twitchy Witchy Girl Notebook. Also includes a pair of Freshly Picked Disney Princess baby shoes, HoneyMaru + Friends plush toys, and an Aristocats Piggy Bank.

  • (1) Twitchy Witchy Girl Notebook
  • (1) Pair of Freshly Picked Disney Princess Baby Shoes (Size 3)
  • (1) Aristocrats Kitty Piggy Bank
  • (1) HoneyMaru + Friends Plush
  • (1) Disney Loungefly Purse
  • (1) Disney Loungefly Mouse Ears Soft Wallet
  • (1) Pixar Loungefly Inside Out Mystery Bus Pin
  • (1) GirlsCrew Disney Lilo and Stitch "Stitch" Gold Necklace

Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer committed to offering the best in official licensed merchandise and making a difference in the community. It is built on its partnership with Feeding America - for every $10 spent, BoxLunch helps to donate a meal through Feeding America.


FMV: $175

149 - BoxLunch Fandom Basket #2 item
149 - BoxLunch Fandom Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Watch the superfans in your life light up when they see these gifts from BoxLunch. For the Disney enthusiast, a Winnie the Pooh shoulder bag, Inside Out Mystery Bus pin, "Mater" gold necklace, Ratatouille noodle bowl and chopsticks, and drawing of Buzz and Woody. The basket also includes HoneyMaru + Friends plush toy, Super Mario light up canvas, and Lord of the Rings "Gollum" Wooble learn to crochet kit.

  • (1) Winnie the Pooh and Friends Shoulder Bag
  • (1) Super Mario Light Up Canvas
  • (1) HoneyMaru + Friends Plush
  • (1) Pixar Loungefly Inside Out Mystery Bus Pin
  • (1) GirlsCrew Disney "Mater" Gold Necklace
  • (1) Disney Pixar Ratatouille Noodle Bowl and Chopsticks
  • (1) Lord of the Rings "Gollum" Wooble Learn to Crochet Kit
  • (1) Toy Story Frame with Buzz and Woody photo drawing

Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer committed to offering the best in official licensed merchandise and making a difference in the community. It is built on its partnership with Feeding America - for every $10 spent, BoxLunch helps to donate a meal through Feeding America.


FMV: $175

150 - Dancing with the Stars Live – VIP Night Out item
150 - Dancing with the Stars Live – VIP Night Out item
150 - Dancing with the Stars Live – VIP Night Out
$150

Starting bid

Get ready for a dazzling evening of glitz, glamour, and show-stopping performances!

Enjoy two (2) tickets (Parterre R, Row A) to Dancing with the Stars Live on Sunday, April 26 at 7:30pm at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and cheer on your favorite pros and celebrity dancers as they light up the stage with high-energy routines, stunning costumes, and unforgettable choreography.

Your package also includes a parking pass, making your night seamless from arrival to encore!


*Image is view from seats


FMV: $525


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