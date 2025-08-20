The Magic of the Blue Deer: A Sacred Reiki Retreat

7 left!
Full access ticket for those with limited means. Please choose the ticket that best accommodates your means. Please speak with me directly if you need alternative options.
A $222 deposit secures your spot (non-refundable). Payment plans are available. Please choose the tier that reflects your capacity while honoring the value of this retreat”
7 left!
Full access ticket reflecting the cost and value of the event. Please choose the ticket that best reflects your means. Please speak with me if you need alternative options.
A $222 deposit secures your spot (non-refundable). Payment plans are available. Please choose the tier that reflects your capacity while honoring the value of this retreat.
7 left!
Full access ticket that helps offset the cost of those who cannot pay full price. Please choose the ticket that best reflects your means. Please speak with me if you need alternative options.
A $222 deposit secures your spot (non-refundable). Payment plans are available. Please choose the tier that reflects your capacity while honoring the value of this retreat.
7 left!
Full accèss ticket for those who can give in abundance. Please choose the ticket that best reflects your means. Speak with me if you need alternative options.
A $222 deposit secures your spot (non-refundable). Payment plans are available. Please choose the tier that reflects your capacity while honoring the value of this retreat.”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!