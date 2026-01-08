The Magnolia Tree Inc

The Magnolia Tree Inc

The Magnolia Spring Swing Sponsorships

508 N Hadley Rd #5599

Fort Wayne, IN 46804, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on all marketing materials, event signage, and player t-shirts

Complementary Pickleball Team Entry (4 players = 2 teams)

Featured in all press releases and social media promotions

Logo and website link

1st place award, exclusive sponsor (name on award)

Option to include item in swag bag

Vendor Village Table *Limited Space

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

ogo on all event marketing materials, signage, and player t-shirts

Complimentary Pickleball Team Entry (2 players = 1 team)

Featured on social media and logo on website

Option to include item in swag bag

Vendor Village Table *Limited Space

Silver Sponsor
$750

Logo on event banner & player t-shirts

Recognition on social media

Option to include item in swag bag

Shoutout with logo on the monthly newsletter

Bronze Sponsor
$300

Recognition on social media

Shoutout with logo on monthly newsletter

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!