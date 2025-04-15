The Majestic Empire Foundation's Once Upon a Party: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical

Hosted by
We’re excited to share that you can now support us via credit card at any donation level and there are zero fees involved on either side! 🌟 Please note: Transactions must be processed individually, with a limit of $4,999 per transaction.
Support our cause—and earn your points while you're at it! 💳✨ If you need assistance on custom payments, please call 210-223-4343.
Premier Access: One (1) table for 10 guests with premier seating and complimentary valet parking passes at The Gunter Hotel.
Premier Tickets: 10 premier seats to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Majestic Theatre.
Sponsor Recognition: Acknowledgment in event invitations, marketing materials, website, and social media.
Backstage Tour Invitation – Be Among the First to Experience an Exclusive Guided Tour of the entire Historic Majestic & Empire Theatres, including rarely seen spots.
Special Bonus:
One-year “Leading Role” Membership for each attending adult, including VIP ticket concierge service to all Majestic and Empire performances
Elegant Evening: One (1) table for 8 guests with complimentary valet parking passes at The Gunter Hotel.
Show Tickets: 8 tickets to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Majestic Theatre.
Sponsor Recognition: Acknowledgment in event invitations, marketing materials, website, and social media.
Elegant Evening: One (1) table for 4 guests with complimentary valet parking passes at The Gunter Hotel.
Show Tickets: 4 tickets to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Majestic Theatre.
Sponsor Recognition: Acknowledgment in event invitations, marketing materials, website, and social media.
Every dollars goes towards supporting the single largest scholarship program for the performing arts in the USA which helps supports San Antonio and South Texas students pursue higher education--no matter their field of study.
Enter to win one of six dazzling raffle packages valued between $3,000 & $5,000+ featuring gifts and experiences from: Albert Hotel • Alegra Volpe Interiors • Angelica Pavlova • Baker Tatum • Letty Barolia • Bohanan’s Prime Steak & Seafood • Costa Pacifica • Down on Grayson • Everyday Aire • Fannie Thomas Fine Jewelry • Fraulein Boots • Gunter Hotel • Hondo’s • HT&Co • Josephine Street • Joyeux Home Decor • JTI Diamond • Julian Gold • Kelly Wade Jewelry • Kerr-Chief • Lin Marché • Los Tios Mexican Restaurants • Magic Manos • Meadow • Neiman Marcus • Nineteen Hyaku • Angelica Pavlova • PnJ Embroidery & Specialty Gifts • Ranch Brand Wine + Spirits • RFSA Dermatology • Saks Fifth Avenue • Cynthia Sandoval • Shetler Fine Jewelry • The Jewelry Store • The Tiny Finch
Support the Majestic Empire Foundation by underwriting key elements of the celebration. Underwriters receive recognition in the event invitation, website, printed materials, social media, and the Majestic Empire Foundation Annual Report. 100% tax deductible
