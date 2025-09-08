The Make Cents Foundation's Store

Money Moves Workbook (eBook Edition)
Designed to Reinforce Lessons in Financial Literacy
The Money Moves Workbook is an engaging, kid-friendly resource created by The Make Cents Foundation to help young learners build confidence in managing money. Designed for ages 8–13, the workbook uses real-world scenarios, interactive activities, and colorful visuals to bring financial literacy to life.
Inside, students will explore:
Setting Saving Goals– short-term vs. long-term, and how to make them realistic.
Needs vs. Wants & Smart Spending– learning how to make wise choices.
Budgeting Basics – simple exercises that introduce the 50/30/20 rule.
Earning Money – understanding income, net vs. gross, and career pathways.
How Banks Work – saving, interest, and keeping money safe.
Credit & Borrowing – an age-appropriate introduction to borrowing responsibly.
Entrepreneurship – create-your-own-business challenges to inspire young innovators.
Why It Matters
Interactive & Fun: Activities, reflection prompts, and mini-challenges keep kids engaged.
Family & Classroom Friendly: Works as a stand-alone resource or alongside lessons in Savingsville(our animated series + app). Aligned with Real-Life Skills: Builds the foundation for financial independence and responsible decision-making.
💡 Perfect for:
After-school programs
Summer camps
Homeschooling families
Teachers seeking supplemental financial literacy materials
Parents who want to prepare kids for real-world money choices
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!