The Make Cents Foundation's Store

Money Moves Workbook (eBook Edition)



Designed to Reinforce Lessons in Financial Literacy



The Money Moves Workbook is an engaging, kid-friendly resource created by The Make Cents Foundation to help young learners build confidence in managing money. Designed for ages 8–13, the workbook uses real-world scenarios, interactive activities, and colorful visuals to bring financial literacy to life.



Inside, students will explore:



Setting Saving Goals– short-term vs. long-term, and how to make them realistic.

Needs vs. Wants & Smart Spending– learning how to make wise choices.

Budgeting Basics – simple exercises that introduce the 50/30/20 rule.

Earning Money – understanding income, net vs. gross, and career pathways.

How Banks Work – saving, interest, and keeping money safe.

Credit & Borrowing – an age-appropriate introduction to borrowing responsibly.

Entrepreneurship – create-your-own-business challenges to inspire young innovators.



Why It Matters



Interactive & Fun: Activities, reflection prompts, and mini-challenges keep kids engaged.

Family & Classroom Friendly: Works as a stand-alone resource or alongside lessons in Savingsville(our animated series + app). Aligned with Real-Life Skills: Builds the foundation for financial independence and responsible decision-making.





💡 Perfect for:



After-school programs

Summer camps

Homeschooling families

Teachers seeking supplemental financial literacy materials

Parents who want to prepare kids for real-world money choices



