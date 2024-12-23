The Make Saint Clair shop

Custom Tee Shirt
$20

One-of-a-kind shirts with your own design, photo, or message. Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large.

Personalized Mug
$15

Full-color mugs with photos or artwork. 11 oz personalized mug. Dishwasher safe.

Christmas Ornament
$10

Wood or acrylic ornaments personalized with names, dates, or designs.


Fridge Magnet
$10

Custom photo or design magnets that make fun, affordable gifts.


Custom Photo Puzzle
$30

Turn a favorite photo into a fun puzzle for family and friends.


8x10 Metal Photo Prints
$20

Sleek, high-quality photo prints on metal ready to display.


Iron-on Patch
$10

Durable patches with your custom design for jackets, bags, or hats.

Candle Tins
$15

Hand-poured candles in seasonal scents with custom labels.

Custom Tote Bag
$15

Reusable fabric bags printed with your own design or artwork.

Sticker Sheet
$8

A full sheet of custom stickers for kids, businesses, or personalized photos.

