The Make the Most Cornhole Classic Sponsorships

Main Stage & Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Max 8 event tickets*
- If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
- If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
- Logo on stage signage
- Logo on event website and event-day program
- Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event
- TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
- Max 8 event tickets*
- If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
- If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
- Logo on stage signage
- Logo on event website and event-day program
- Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event
- TMTM Foundation T-Shirts