The Make the Most Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Make the Most Foundation Inc

About this event

The Make the Most Cornhole Classic Sponsorships

5750 S Lima Rd

Avon, NY 14414, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Max 10 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Logo/name featured prominently in all marketing, signage, and social media promotions
  • Branded Signage at main stage  + tournament area
  • Logo on event website and event-day program
  • Sponsor display at entrance
  • Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event
  • Option to provide branded swag for all tournament players
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Main Stage & Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Max 8 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Logo on stage signage
  • Logo on event website and event-day program
  • Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Tournament Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Max 5 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Logo signage at one full cornhole lane (boards + permimeter)
  • Logo on event website and event-day program
  • Option to bring branded boards or provide swag for lane winners
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Tent Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Max 4 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Signage at sponsored activity area
  • Logo on event website and event-day program
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Food Truck Row Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Max 3 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Logo featured on “Food Truck Row” signage
  • Recognition on event website and event-day program
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Sweet Spot/Refreshment Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Max 2 event tickets*
    • If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie
    • If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st
  • Logo on refreshments signage
  • Recognition on event website and event-day program
  • TMTM Foundation T-Shirts
Add a donation for The Make the Most Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!