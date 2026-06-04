The Make the Most Cornhole Classic Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor $5,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Max 10 event tickets*

If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st

Logo/name featured prominently in all marketing, signage, and social media promotions

Branded Signage at main stage + tournament area

Logo on event website and event-day program

Sponsor display at entrance

Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event

Option to provide branded swag for all tournament players

TMTM Foundation T-Shirts Max 10 event tickets*

If you don't plan on using all tickets and would like to donate leftover tickets, please contact Karlie If you don't know names/t-shirt sizes for all guests at time of purchase, please get that information to Karlie by August 1st

Logo/name featured prominently in all marketing, signage, and social media promotions

Branded Signage at main stage + tournament area

Logo on event website and event-day program

Sponsor display at entrance

Verbal recognition by emcee throughout the event

Option to provide branded swag for all tournament players

TMTM Foundation T-Shirts More details...