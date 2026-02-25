The Man's Seder 2026

Hosted by
About this event
For reference, this event costs us about $50/person. In order to provide more equitable access to our programs, JOI has moved to "set your own price" tickets for all of our programing. This way, you can pay what you think each program is worth to you, taking into consideration how much you can afford or you can choose to pay more to help offset the price for those less fortunate.
Use this option once registration is full. If we are able to accommodate your reservation we will let you know.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!