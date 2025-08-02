Mark Edward Fund Inc

Offered by

Mark Edward Fund Inc

About this shop

The Mark Edward Fund Store

Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (White - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (White - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (White - L)
$100

Lightweight long-sleeve athletic hoodie

UPF 50 Rated, 100% Polyester

Color: White

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.

We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - L)
$100

Lightweight long-sleeve athletic hoodie

UPF 50 Rated, 100% Polyester

Color: Salmon

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.

We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - XL) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - XL) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Salmon - XL)
$100

Lightweight long-sleeve athletic hoodie

UPF 50 Rated, 100% Polyester

Color: Salmon

Size: Extra Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.

We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Smoke Grey - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Smoke Grey - L) item
Long Sleeve UV Athletic Hoodie (Smoke Grey - L)
$100

Lightweight long-sleeve athletic hoodie

UPF 50 Rated, 100% Polyester

Color: Smoke Grey

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - L) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - L) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - L)
$100

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Blue

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.

Includes a front kangaroo pocket.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - XL) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - XL) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Faded Blue - XL)
$100

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Blue

Size: Extra Large


Design printed front and back.

Includes a front kangaroo pocket.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - L) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - L) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - L)
$100

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Soft Faded Red

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.

Includes a front kangaroo pocket.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - XL) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - XL) item
Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie (Soft Faded Red - XL)
$100

Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Hoodie

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Soft Faded Red

Size: Extra Large


Design printed front and back.

Includes a front kangaroo pocket.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - S) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - S) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - S)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Heather Grey

Size: Small


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - M) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - M) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - M)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Heather Grey

Size: Medium


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - L) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - L) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - L)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Heather Grey

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - XL) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - XL) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Heather Grey - XL)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Heather Grey

Size: Extra Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - S) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - S) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - S)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Heather Blue

Size: Small


Design printed front and back.



Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - M) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - M) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - M)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Heather Blue

Size: Medium


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - L) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - L) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - L)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Heather Blue

Size: Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - XL) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - XL) item
Tri-blend Short Sleeve T-shirt (Faded Heather Blue - XL)
$100

Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-shirt

50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon


Color: Faded Heather Blue

Size: Extra Large


Design printed front and back.


Every shirt sold is a 100% donation to suicide prevention efforts.


We cover the costs - You carry the message.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Framed Elephant Print - White Mat item
Framed Elephant Print - White Mat item
Framed Elephant Print - White Mat
$275

Framed Elephant Print - White Mat

This piece was drawn by my brother, Mark Edward Auber, using a technique called Pointillism. The entire image is made up of tiny individual dots.


It's framed with a clean white mat and a black acrylic frame.


Frame Size: 21.5" x 17"

Print Size: Roughly 11" x 14"

Hang wire installed and ready to go


Only 5 available in this style.


Note: The price covers actual costs (framing, print, shipping.) The remaining portion is a direct donation to suicide prevention efforts and may be tax deductible.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Framed Elephant Print - Slate Speckled Mat item
Framed Elephant Print - Slate Speckled Mat item
Framed Elephant Print - Slate Speckled Mat
$275

Framed Elephant Print - Slate Speckled Mat

This piece was drawn by my brother, Mark Edward Auber, using a technique called Pointillism. The entire image is made up of tiny individual dots.


It's framed with a slate speckled mat and a black acrylic frame.


Frame Size: 21.5" x 17"

Print Size: Roughly 11" x 14"

Hang wire installed and ready to go


Only 5 available in this style.



Note: The price covers actual costs (framing, print, shipping.) The remaining portion is a direct donation to suicide prevention efforts and may be tax deductible.


***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free.  You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown.  Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!