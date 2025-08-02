The Mark Edward Fund Store

Framed Elephant Print - White Mat

This piece was drawn by my brother, Mark Edward Auber, using a technique called Pointillism. The entire image is made up of tiny individual dots.





It's framed with a clean white mat and a black acrylic frame.





Frame Size: 21.5" x 17"

Print Size: Roughly 11" x 14"

Hang wire installed and ready to go





Only 5 available in this style.





Note: The price covers actual costs (framing, print, shipping.) The remaining portion is a direct donation to suicide prevention efforts and may be tax deductible.





***JUST A HEADS UP! ....Zeffy adds a suggested "tip" at checkout to help keep their platform free. You can change it or set it to $0 by selecting "Other" in the dropdown. Totally up to you... We just didn't want it to catch you off guard. ***