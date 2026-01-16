Hosted by
Ridgeville, SC
Market Location:
Dorchester Heritage Center, 964 Highway 78, Ridgeville, SC
Market Hours:
Saturdays, 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Operating Season: February7 through December 12- 2026
• All vendors must complete an application and be approved prior to participation
• Applications will be reviewed by the DHC within 10 business days
• Vendor selection is based on product quality, market mix, and space availability
• The Market Manager reserves the right to limit the number of vendors in each category
• Daily fees must be paid to DHC no later than 8:00 AM each day
• Returned check fee: $35
• Vendors with outstanding fees will not be permitted to set up
