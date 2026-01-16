Dorchester Heritage Center Inc

Hosted by

Dorchester Heritage Center Inc

About this event

The Market

964 Highway 78

Ridgeville, SC

Vendor (Farmers, Producers, Crafters)
$25

Market Location:

Dorchester Heritage Center, 964 Highway 78, Ridgeville, SC


Market Hours:

Saturdays, 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM


Operating Season: February7 through December 12- 2026



• All vendors must complete an application and be approved prior to participation

• Applications will be reviewed by the DHC within 10 business days

• Vendor selection is based on product quality, market mix, and space availability

• The Market Manager reserves the right to limit the number of vendors in each category

Vendor (Food Truck, Food Vendor, Resellers)
$35

• Daily fees must be paid to DHC no later than 8:00 AM each day

• Returned check fee: $35

• Vendors with outstanding fees will not be permitted to set up

Family (Yard Sales)
$20

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!